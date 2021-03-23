Is TTWO Stock A Buy or Sell?

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Is TTWO stock a buy or sell? Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was in 55 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. The all time high for this statistic is 66. Our calculations also showed that TTWO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

Peter Rathjens Arrowstreet Capital 394
Peter Rathjens Arrowstreet Capital 394

Peter Rathjens of Arrowstreet Capital

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage (or at the end of this article). With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Do Hedge Funds Think TTWO Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of December, a total of 55 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 6% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 59 hedge funds with a bullish position in TTWO a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies has the biggest position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), worth close to $273.3 million, corresponding to 0.3% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Arrowstreet Capital, led by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, holding a $142.1 million position; 0.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other professional money managers that hold long positions comprise Brandon Haley's Holocene Advisors, Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley's Polar Capital and Christopher R. Hansen's Valiant Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tensile Capital allocated the biggest weight to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), around 8.25% of its 13F portfolio. Marlowe Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 7.37 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TTWO.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, assembled the biggest position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Balyasny Asset Management had $46.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Tim David's Guardian Point Capital also made a $10.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Nicholas Bagnall's Te Ahumairangi Investment Management, Benjamin A. Smith's Laurion Capital Management, and Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold's LMR Partners.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). We will take a look at Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV), Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL), Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), Edison International (NYSE:EIX), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), and Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). This group of stocks' market caps are similar to TTWO's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position FNV,27,1224140,-4 CCL,47,1196934,10 FTV,33,1116808,-1 AJG,24,142669,-11 EIX,30,1441563,2 MXIM,54,2844204,2 RCI,15,279915,0 Average,32.9,1178033,-0.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1178 million. That figure was $1513 million in TTWO's case. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for TTWO is 83. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 5.3% in 2021 through March 19th and still beat the market by 0.8 percentage points. Unfortunately TTWO wasn't nearly as popular as these 30 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on TTWO were disappointed as the stock returned -18.3% since the end of the fourth quarter (through 3/19) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • Woman's Doctor: Vitamin D and COVID-19

    Dr. Kathryn Boling from Mercy Medical Center discusses the connection between vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19.

  • Illinois town becomes first to approve reparations for Black residents

    Black residents will qualify for the housing programme if they or their ancestors lived in Evanston between the period of 1919 and 1969

  • NASCAR live updates: Ryan Blaney wins Atlanta Cup race, shocking Kyle Larson

    Blaney executed a late-race pass after Larson led more than 260 laps.

  • Amazon to cut Deliveroo stake to 11.5% in London IPO

    Amazon.com is to cut its stake in Deliveroo to 11.5% from 15.8% when the British food delivery company goes public via an initial public offering, its IPO prospectus said. Deliveroo this week began roadshows for its London IPO and set a price range of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share, giving it a market value of between 7.6 billion pounds and 8.8 billion pounds ($10.46 billion-$12.11 billion). The prospectus said Amazon is set to shed around 23.3 million shares as part of this, allowing the tech group to raise between 90.87 million and 107.18 million pounds from the deal.

  • Biden news - live: President readies $3 trillion ‘build back better’ plan as Jill Biden border role questioned

    Follow the latest updates

  • Reaction to possible AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as state enters Phase 2A

    More Marylanders become eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday when our state marks a milestone in the pandemic and enters phase two of its vaccine rollout.

  • Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

    The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border that threatens to overshadow its ambitious legislative agenda. With the number of migrants surging, administration officials say Biden inherited an untenable situation that resulted from what they say was President Donald Trump’s undermining and weakening of the immigration system. Biden told reporters Sunday at the White House that “at some point” he would go to the border and that he knows what is going on in the border facilities.

  • Woman sees fatal stabbing of two people on Zoom — and calls 911, California cops say

    “We just can’t believe it.”

  • Surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training for Olympics

    The International Surfing Association said the 22-year-old "embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all."

  • A man livestreamed the Boulder grocery-store shooting and posted the footage - including shots of motionless bodies - on YouTube

    An expert told Insider that he would "absolutely not" recommend that a civilian enter an active-shooter scene and livestream it.

  • Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told Fox News he let his adopted son Nestor go on spring break to COVID hotspot Panama CIty

    Gaetz said that he allowed Nestor to have an "abbreviated" spring break, as he had "no real graduation" and couldn't go to prom.

  • US Marine Corps fires another commander over the assault amphibious vehicle accident that killed 9 troops

    He was relieved due to a "loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command." He is the second senior leader to be fired over the AAV accident.

  • Claudia Jordan denies role in Gary Owen divorce: ‘That’s my buddy’

    The Fox Soul personality noted that she and Owen have been friends for two decades. ‘Sometimes,‘ said Jordan, ‘people just break up.’ Talk show host Claudia Jordan has denied any involvement in the divorce of Gary Owen and his wife of nearly two decades, Kenya Duke, with whom the comedian has three children. Duke recently filed papers to end the 18-year marriage, and rumors of infidelity are starting to swirl in earnest.

  • NRA bragged about blocking Boulder AR-15 ban a week before Boulder mass shooting

    A Colorado judge blocked Boulder from enforcing its two-year-old assault rifle ban on March 12, ruling it violated a 2003 state law prohibiting municipalities from enacting their own firearms regulations. Boulder city spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said city attorneys would meet to decide on whether to appeal the ruling by Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman, The Denver Post reported March 18, but in the meantime, the Boulder Police Department wouldn't enforce the ban on AR-15-style rifles and large-capacity magazines. The National Rifle Association celebrated the ruling last Tuesday, noting its supporting role in striking down the ban. A week later, a gunman opened fire in a Boulder supermarket, killing 10 people, including a Boulder Police officer. ICYMI: A Colorado judge gave law-abiding gun owners something to celebrate. In an @NRAILA-supported case, he ruled that the city of Boulder’s ban on commonly-owned rifles (AR-15s) and 10+ round mags was preempted by state law and STRUCK THEM DOWN. https://t.co/wmdhGG16pc — NRA (@NRA) March 16, 2021 Police have not yet publicly identified the suspected shooter or the type of weapon used. But "one senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle," CNN reports. Boulder enacted its ban in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, carried out — like many mass shootings — with an AR-15. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tA jump in Social Security benefits

  • Freddie Mercury the seal death being investigated by police as they hunt for owner of dog

    The death of a seal named after Freddie Mercury in a dog attack near the River Thames is now being investigated by police as they hunt for the owner of the dog. Freddie the seal was bitten on Sunday afternoon and medics were called to attend to wounds including a broken bone and a bite to his right flipper. However Freddie was euthanised on Monday at the South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Tilbury. The RSPCA has been made aware of the incident, and police have now said that they plan to speak to the owner of the dog which attacked Freddie. "Police are investigating the death of a seal after it was injured by a dog on the River Thames near Hammersmith Bridge," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "Officers attended the location at approximately 12:39 hours on Sunday 21 March along with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade. "They recovered the young pup from the river bank and it was taken to a rescue centre for treatment, but had to be put down later, due to injuries sustained in the incident. "Officers are looking to identify witnesses and to speak to the owner of the dog involved. Enquiries continue. The RSPCA has been informed." Duncan Phillips, a photographer who witnessed the attack, said that the dog was "going hell for leather" as it ran across the beach and attacked the seal.

  • Boulder shooting: 10 dead including police officer after gun attack in Colorado supermarket

    Ten people including a police officer were killed by a gunman at a US supermarket on Monday in the latest mass shooting in the western state of Colorado, police said. The bloodied suspect was injured and in custody, Boulder police commander Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters, following the incident at the King Soopers store. "We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer," said Ms Yamaguchi. Police confirmed that the suspect, who was arrested at the scene by officers, was injured in the incident. Police gave few immediate details of the latest shooting and no known motive for the violence. Sarah Moonshadow, 42, a customer and Boulder resident who was in the store with her son, Nicholas, recounted scenes of pandemonium as gunfire rang out from inside the store. "We were at the checkout, and shots just started going off," Moonshadow told Reuters. "And I said, 'Nicholas get down.' And Nicholas ducked. And we just started listening and there, just repetitive shots ... and I just said, 'Nicholas, run.'"

  • Judge rules that a Capitol protester accused of attacking police with bear spray will stay in jail

    In court Monday, the Justice Department showed video of Sicknick and two other officers reacting to being sprayed by bear spray on January 6.

  • Suspect charged with killing 10 in Colorado mass shooting; motive unclear

    The suspect, identified by police as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada, Colorado, was in stable condition after he suffered a leg wound in an exchange of gunfire with responding police officers at the King Soopers outlet in Boulder, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver, on Monday afternoon. The 10 victims, whose names were released at a Tuesday morning news conference, range in age from 20 to 65 and include Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force.