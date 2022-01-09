🌱TU Reinstates Mask Mandate + Central School To Rename Cafeteria

Welcome back, Tulsa! It's Monday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on in town today.

First, today's weather:

Milder with plenty of sunshine. High: 50 Low: 28.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Tulsa:

The University of Tulsa has announced that it will temporarily reinstate its mask mandate today as COVID-19 cases surge. Under the new protocols, students will be required to wear a face mask at all times while inside school buildings. All staff will be required to wear respirator-like masks such as an N-95, and all unvaccinated employees will also have to begin weekly COVID tests. (KTUL) The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals discovered the remains of eight dogs dumped in trash bags on the side of a road in north Tulsa on Saturday. Authorities say some of the dogs had been dumped recently while others appeared to have been there for a while. The dogs did have collars on, so they don't believe the dogs are strays. The city is investigating the incident. (KTUL) Tulsa Public Schools is seeking community input in the naming of the Central and Middle High School cafeteria. All district facility name changes are governed by Board Policy 8102. While the Board of Education makes the final decision about the name of a space or facility, the policy provides for opportunities for input from the school community. (Press Release Desk)

From our sponsor:

Today's Tulsa Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Tulsa:

Mind Spa Pop Up At Poppi's Spa And Lounge (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center canceled the Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 performances of Mean Girls due to the detection of breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company. (Facebook)

Sunday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Tulsa Public Schools took a moment to thank its officers for their service , including our Campus Police Officers. (Facebook)

Sparrow, a 2-year-old Blue Bully and a happy, affectionate, and athletic dog is ready for adoption from the Tulsa SPCA. (Facebook)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Announcements:

Elegant Dalmatian Companions (Details)

Add your announcement

For sale:

2022 Standard Exotic Canna Strains (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Tulsa Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! I'll be in your inbox tomorrow morning with another update.

— Helen Eckhard

About me: Helen Eckhard is a marketing assistant at Lightning Media Partners. She is a self-professed logophile who is currently pursuing her master’s degree in library science. Outside of work, you can find Helen constructing crossword puzzles, knitting, or devising increasingly crafty ways to kill off characters in her mystery novels.

This article originally appeared on the Tulsa Patch