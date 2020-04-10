Is Tu Yi Holding Company Limited's (HKG:1701) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Tu Yi Holding Company Limited's (HKG:1701) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Tu Yi Holding's P/E ratio is 75.05. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 1.3%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tu Yi Holding:

P/E of 75.05 = CN¥2.189 ÷ CN¥0.029 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Tu Yi Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Tu Yi Holding has a significantly higher P/E than the average (14.7) P/E for companies in the hospitality industry.

That means that the market expects Tu Yi Holding will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Tu Yi Holding grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 317% gain was both fast and well deserved.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Tu Yi Holding's P/E?

Tu Yi Holding has net cash of CN¥19m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Tu Yi Holding's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 75.1, Tu Yi Holding is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Tu Yi Holding to have a high P/E ratio.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.