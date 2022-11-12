Tuan Sing Holdings Limited's (SGX:T24) largest shareholders are private companies with 53% ownership, individual investors own 37%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Tuan Sing Holdings Limited (SGX:T24), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 53% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 37% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Tuan Sing Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tuan Sing Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Tuan Sing Holdings is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Tuan Sing Holdings. The company's largest shareholder is Nuri Holdings (S) Pte. Ltd., with ownership of 52%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 6.1% and 2.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Wee Meng Koh and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP are the second and third largest shareholders.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Tuan Sing Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Tuan Sing Holdings Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own S$28m worth of the S$372m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Tuan Sing Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 53%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

