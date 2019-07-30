Is Tube Investments of India (NSE:TIINDIA) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Tube Investments of India Limited (NSE:TIINDIA) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Tube Investments of India's Debt?

As you can see below, Tube Investments of India had ₹6.08b of debt at March 2019, down from ₹7.85b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹1.70b, its net debt is less, at about ₹4.38b.

How Healthy Is Tube Investments of India's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Tube Investments of India had liabilities of ₹16.4b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹1.69b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹1.70b as well as receivables valued at ₹7.03b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹9.37b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Tube Investments of India has a market capitalization of ₹64.0b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Tube Investments of India's net debt is only 0.74 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 11.8 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Tube Investments of India has boosted its EBIT by 47%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Tube Investments of India can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.