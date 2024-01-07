Tube strike - live: RMT announce London Underground walkout cancelled at last minute

RMT have suspended their planned tube strike this week following talks with TfL.

Planned action from Monday to Thursday will no longer go ahead after RMT made progress in discussions with TfL today.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Following further positive discussions today, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available.

“This significantly improved funding position means the scheduled strike action will be suspended with immediate effect and we look forward to getting into urgent negotiations with TfL in order to develop a suitable agreement and resolution to the dispute.”

Londoners faced “little to no” service on Tube lines as strike action was set to cause severe travel disruption in the capital.

Transport for London (TfL) has advised customers who must travel on the London underground to complete their journeys by 5.30pm on Sunday as industrial action by striking tube workers begins.

Key Points

Tube strikes cancelled after RMT makes progress with TfL

17:20 , Maira Butt

🚨 | BREAKING

Sadiq Khan hits back after 140 strikes announced during his terms

17:03 , Maira Butt

Sadiq Khan has hit back after Greg Hands, Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham, accused him of overseeing 140 strikes as Mayor.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said on Sunday: “Strikes are bad news for everyone, and no worker or union wants to have to make the difficult decision to take industrial action. Before the pandemic and the subsequent emergency funding deals, the number of days lost due to strikes action had reduced by over 70 per cent compared to the previous Mayor’s time in office.

“This is a result of the constructive engagement between Transport for London, the Mayor, his office and the trade unions. This is an approach Sadiq intends to continue taking in London.

“By the Government attaching punitive conditions to TfL’s funding deal and failing to engage with trade unions across a range of sectors, we continue to see disruptive strike action across the whole country. This has been exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis putting pressure on workers across all sectors.”

£18.9bn Elizabeth Line grinds to a halt during strikes

16:33 , Barney Davis

The newly opened £18.9 billion Elizabeth Line will be closed in parts throughout the strikes.

During the following times, Elizabeth line services are not expected to call at Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon, Liverpool Street and Whitechapel.

These stations may also be subject to further short notice closures throughout the day.

TfL announced the closures at the following times

Monday 8 January: Before 06:30 and after 22:30

Tuesday 9 January: Before 07:30

Wednesday 10 January: Before 06:30 and after 22:30

Thursday 11 January: Before 07:30

TfL urging passengers to only travel on the strike days if journey ‘essential’

16:02 , Barney Davis

There will be severe disruption on the London Underground network from 5.30pm on Sunday through to the morning of Friday 12 January.

Other TfL workers on bus, DLR, London Overground and Elizabeth line services won’t be striking, but those services will be busier and affected by station closures at stations that also serve London Underground lines.

One-way or queueing systems may also be in place, it says.

Lines serving the Emirates Stadium are expected to remain open later to accommodate fans watching the Arsenal v Liverpool FA Cup tie. Those services will begin to wind down from 7.30pm.

TFL advises passengers to complete journeys by 5.30pm Sunday

15:37 , Maira Butt

Transport for London have advised those travelling on the London underground to complete their journeys by 5.30pm on Sunday as industrial action by striking tube workers begins.

A message on their website read:

“RMT strikes on the Tube are currently planned in early January.

“If they go ahead, there will be severe disruption on the London Underground network from the evening of Sunday 7 January through to the morning of Friday 12 January.

“Sunday 7 January: Tube services will close earlier than normal. Complete Tube journeys by 17:30.”

UK Hospitality has warned the strike is expected to cost the sector up to £50m

15:05 , Barney Davis

UK Hospitality Chief Executive, Kate Nicholls, warned that the RMT strike could hit hospitality businesses by up to £50m over the next week.

“With the strike days affecting Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week (9-11 January) – the key week days that commuters now come into the city – we estimate that the impact to the sector from next week’s tube strike could be up to £50 million,” she said.

“And that figure is on top of the lost £4 billion in sales over the past 18 months that hospitality businesses have already had to absorb from ongoing transport strikes.

“January is already one of the quieter trading months of the year for hospitality, where every sale counts, and this disruption will make the start to the year even more challenging.

“We need all parties to come together to urgently reach a resolution and bring to an end this long-running disruption.”

Trade minister calls Sadiq Khan ‘feeble' ahead of new RMT strikes

14:33 , Barney Davis

Sadiq Khan has been accused of failing to use strike-busting minimum service legislation on TfL services as a fresh wave of walkouts.

Greg Hands, local MP for Chelsea and Fulham, posted on X: “Mayor Khan is feeble. 140 Tube strikes with him as Mayor. And he won’t use the Government’s new legislation to provide a minimum service on the Tube.

“And he promised us ‘zero days of public transport strikes’ to get elected in 2016.

“It’s time for a new Mayor.”

New regulations are aimed at ensuring a minimum level of services during strikes, starting in sectors including the railways and the Border Force before being more widely introduced.

The Government brought forward the new law following 18 months of strikes by hundreds of thousands of workers including nurses, teachers, junior doctors, civil servants and train drivers.

10,000 RMT workers to walkout over the next week

14:00 , Barney Davis

London Underground workers are taking strike action, over pay, grading structures and travel facilities, the RMT has said.

Control staff will strike on Sunday for 24 hours and from Monday to Wednesday nearly 10,000 RMT members will strike across the Tube.

An RMT spokesperson said: “TfL has failed to avert this strike by not offering a deal that was acceptable to our members on London Underground.

“We do not take strike action lightly but we are determined to get a negotiated settlement on pay, travel facilities and a grading structure that means our members will not lose out.”

Union man: Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, in his office at the union's HQ

RMT demanding a ‘modest pay rise’ after rejecting 5% increase

13:51 , Barney Davis

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has urged people to join them on the picket line at Kings Cross on Monday morning as travel chaos is expected.

The walkout comes after last-ditch talks failed over a pay increase.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said he was disappointed the RMT had refused a 5% wage increase offer.

TfL warns all tube passengers to complete journeys by 5.30pm

13:04 , Barney Davis

Transport for London has warned of disruption across the entire tube network as RMT members walk out on Sunday afternoon.

TfL outlined a timetable for the strikes

Sunday 7 January: Tube services will close earlier than normal. Complete Tube journeys by 5.30

Monday 8 to Thursday 11 January: Severe disruption is expected, with little to no service expected to run

Friday 12 January: Tube services will start later than normal, with a good service expected by midday

No other TfL services will be on strike.

A spokesman said: “Some bus, DLR, London Overground, Elizabeth line and national rail services will be busier. They may also be subject to change or affected by station closures where stations also serve London Underground lines.”

⚠️ Planned Tube strikes will affect TfL services between Sunday 7 and Friday 12 January.



There is expected to be severe disruption across the whole Tube network.



