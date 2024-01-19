Tuberville, Britt join amicus brief backing Trump in Colorado ballot case

Alabama's two Republican U.S. senators have joined in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Donald J. Trump v. Norma Anderson — the high-profile case over whether Colorado Supreme Coutr can keep the former president off the state's 2024 ballot.

U.S. Sens. Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt signed onto the legal filing — in addition to the amicus filing led by 136 U.S. House members.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., departs the Senate as lawmakers work on Aug. 2, 2021.

"I’m proud to stand with President Trump," Tuberville, R-Alabama, said in a statement, "and to defend both the Constitution and the right of every American to make their voices heard at the ballot box."

Trump v. Anderson will determine whether the former president will remain on Colorado's ballot after the Supreme Court of Colorado ruled last month to remove him from it for the 2024 election. At the heart of the case is the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, enacted after the Civil War. It has a provision barring anyone who took an oath to uphold the Constitution and who "engaged in insurrection" from serving as president.

The Senators and other member of Congress say the court "raced past numerous textual and structural limitations … which are primarily designed to ensure that Congress controls the enforcement and removal" of a president, and "adopted a malleable and expansive view of ‘engage in insurrection,’ which will easily lead to widespread abuse" toward political adversaries of those in power.

Senator Katie Britt speaks during the ceremony naming the federal courthouse in Tuscaloosa the Richard Shelby Federal Building and Courthouse Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

“This unprecedented court ruling by a bare majority of democrat-appointed activist politicians in robes is an outrage to real democracy and goes far beyond the text of the Constitution or any other law," Tuberville said. "I have no doubt this will be overturned by the Supreme Court and this attack on democracy will fail."

Maine's Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, also disqualified Trump from the state's ballot earlier this month.

The U.S. Supreme Court will orally argue the case Feb. 8.

Victor Hagan is the Alabama Election Reporting Fellow for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at vhagan@gannett.com. To support his work, subscribe to Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Tuberville, Britt join amicus brief backing Trump in Colorado ballot case