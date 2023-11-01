Tuberville says Republicans should hold off aid to Israel until the US-Mexico border is addressed: 'If we don't do something, you don't get anything'

Congress is currently debating whether it should tie funding for Israel and Ukraine into one bill.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he wants Congress to withhold Israel funding for now.

First, he said, the government needs to address the US-Mexico border.

GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he thinks Republicans should withhold any funding for Israel until "something" is done by Congress to address the US-Mexico border.

Appearing on Fox News on Tuesday, Tuberville spoke with host Laura Ingraham about his disdain over the Biden Administration's request to Congress to send $61 billion to Ukraine and $14.3 billion to Israel as migrants continue to cross the border.

"We've got to do something at the border," Tuberville said. "That's what we should do as Republicans, stand up and say, 'Listen, we are all for Israel. What a travesty that was. But unless they do something for the American people at the border in trouble down there, if we don't do something, you don't get anything.'"

Congress is currently split over whether or not to package funding for Israel and Ukraine together or in standalone bills. Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a bill on Monday to send aid to Israel. However, it does so by stripping away $14 billion in IRS funding promised in the Inflation Reduction Act, a concession that Democrats will likely refuse to make.

The requests to send money to Israel come weeks after Hamas terrorists killed over a thousand civilians on October 7. Israel's military has responded by bombing the Gaza Strip, killing a reported 8,000 Palestinians, many of whom were women and children.

Tuberville has prevented around 300 military officials from getting promoted en masse due to his objections to the Pentagon's abortion policies, leaving several high-ranking officers in charge of more than one position.

Asked about his promotion block, Tuberville told Ingraham that he still hasn't changed his mind about stopping mass promotions. He said he planned to bring individual votes to promote a handful of nominees on Wednesday after the Marine Corps.' commandant was hospitalized from a heart attack over the weekend, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer beat him to it.

On Wednesday morning, Schumer began the process of promoting three officers to be the Air Force's chief of staff, the second-in-command of the Marine Corps., and the chief of naval operations.

