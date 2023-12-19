Tuberville on Trump’s ‘poisoning the blood of our country’ comments: ‘I’m mad he wasn’t tougher’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) said he was “mad” former President Trump “wasn’t tougher” in recent comments he made about migrants “poisoning the blood of our country.”

“I’m mad he wasn’t tougher than that, because have you seen what’s happening at the border?” the Alabama senator said Tuesday.

In different events over the weekend, the former president said migrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” The former president’s comments have resulted in negative reactions from both sides of the political aisle.

A campaign spokesperson for President Biden said the former president had “parroted Adolf Hitler” at a Saturday rally.

“Trump is not shying away from his plan to lock up millions of people into detention camps and continues to lie about that time when Joe Biden obliterated him by over 7 million votes three years ago,” Ammar Moussa said in a statement.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) called Trump’s “poisoning” remark “unhelpful rhetoric.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) also said she didn’t agree with the former president.

“We’re all children of immigrants,” she said. “It’s just part of his campaign rhetoric, I guess. I don’t know, I can’t explain it.”

The Anti-Defamation League and others have said Trump’s comments are similar to the words of Adolf Hitler. The Nazi leader wrote in “Mein Kampf” that German blood was being poisoned by Jews.

“Echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists and threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy, and on public safety,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement on Trump’s comments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.