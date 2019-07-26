Tubos Reunidos (BME:TRG) Debt But No Earnings

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Tubos Reunidos, S.A. (BME:TRG) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Tubos Reunidos Carry?

As you can see below, Tubos Reunidos had €253.5m of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of €20.0m, its net debt is less, at about €233.5m.

How Strong Is Tubos Reunidos's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Tubos Reunidos had liabilities of €168.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €245.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €20.0m and €29.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €364.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €36.8m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Tubos Reunidos would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tubos Reunidos's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Tubos Reunidos managed to grow its revenue by 4.2%, to €332m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Tubos Reunidos had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable €22m at the EBIT level. Reflecting on this and the significant total liabilities, it's hard to know what to say about the stock because of our intense dis-affinity for it. Like every long-shot we're sure it has a glossy presentation outlining its blue-sky potential. But the reality is that it is low on liquid assets relative to liabilities, and it burned through €9.2m in the last year. So we consider this a high risk stock, and we're worried its share price could sink faster than than a dingy with a great white shark attacking it. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Tubos Reunidos's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.