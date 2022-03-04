  • Oops!
Tucker Carlson Admits He Was Wrong On Russia-Ukraine In Most Petulant Way

Lee Moran
·1 min read
Tucker Carlson on Thursday made an extremely rare admission about being wrong.

The Fox News personality ― who in the past has confessed to lying on his show ― admitted his previous commentary on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had been misguided.

But instead of taking full responsibility for his controversial rhetoric, parroting of Kremlin talking points and defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Carlson instead suggested Russia’s aggression had been a surprise (despite Western powers warning of it for months) and then snidely tried to pin the blame for his comments on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We’ve been taken by surprise by the whole thing. We’re not the only ones who were, but we’re willing to admit it. The only thing more embarrassing than being wrong in your estimates is pretending that you weren’t,” blustered Carlson, who has taken a different tone since the invasion started and has whined about being falsely accused of rooting for Russia.

Carlson snarkily suggested Harris’ involvement in the Biden White House’s response to the crisis meant it wasn’t so serious.

“Why didn’t we see this coming, this total loss of control?” he asked. “Well, because we assumed that if things were dire, serious people would be involved in fixing them. But we looked up and we saw Kamala Harris involved, and that reassured us.”

“If the future of Europe and the world hung in the balance, as now so obviously it does, of course, the Biden administration would not have sent Kamala Harris to fix it,” Carlson added. “That is absolutely not Kamala Harris’s job. That was our assumption. But, as noted, we were wrong.”

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

