Tucker Carlson again questions why the US would side with Ukraine over Russia

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Tucker Carlson
    Tucker Carlson
    American political commentator
A still of Tucker Carlson talking about the US, Russia, and Ukraine.
A still of Tucker Carlson talking about the US, Russia, and Ukraine.

  • Carlson questioned why the US would not side with Russia as it appears ready to invade Ukraine.

  • "Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?" the Fox News host asked.

  • Russia is building up troops on Ukraine's border. Governments warn of an imminent invasion.

The Fox News host Tucker Carlson again questioned why the US would side with Ukraine as Russia appears poised to invade the country.

"Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?" Carlson asked on Monday night. "They're both foreign countries that don't care anything about the United States. Kind of strange."

He said that Ukraine was "strategically irrelevant to the United States. No rational person could defend a war with Russia over Ukraine. Nobody thinks a war like that would make America safer or stronger or more prosperous."

Watch him speak here:

Carlson said that the US needed to focus on its own economy instead, and that China benefits from the US having a conflict with Russia.

"The Chinese government is the only certain winner here," Carlson said.

The US, Ukraine, and other Western governments say that Russia appears poised to invade Ukraine, and Ukraine says Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops along the border. Russia says it does not intend to invade.

Carlson has previously sided with Russia over Ukraine, saying in December that Putin was justified in building up troops along the border.

The Pentagon says it has 8,500 US troops on "heightened alert" over the Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Russia seized Ukrainian territory by force in 2014, annexing the Crimean peninsula, and calls the citizens of Russia and Ukraine "one people".

Russia also supports rebels in a war against Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region. More than 13,000 people have died in that fighting.

