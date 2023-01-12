Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones Text Messages Revealed

Reuters

The U.S. House of Representatives Republicans who tried to block Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid last week share more than far-right political views. Their fundraising has a lot in common with the fundraising organizations of the Democratic Party's far-left lawmakers who - like the anti-McCarthy block - rely on small donors more than their party fellows in Congress. The 20 Republicans who cast leadership votes last week for protest candidates including U.S. Representatives Jim Jordan or Byron Donalds rather than McCarthy brought in more than a third of their campaign money from donors who gave them $200 or less during the midterm election cycle, their financial disclosures show.