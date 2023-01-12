Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones Text Messages Revealed
EXCLUSIVE: Text messages obtained by HuffPost show the possible editorial influence that a proven liar & conspiracy theorist might have on the most-watched cable news host in America.
Republicans approved a "Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government" in a party-line vote Tuesday.
Gail Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Wang, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Nate Moore, and Viola Davis joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respective projects.
Mother of Oregon murder victim Trrais Juetten hopes Idaho killings will help bring more attention to her son’s murder
One tiny Mennonite town that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump also recently saw a wedding announcement for two women in its local newspaper. There’s no single way of living.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy walks to the speaker's ceremonial office at the Capitol on Jan. 9, 2023. AP Photo/Jose Luis MaganaAfter regaining a slim majority in the House of Representatives in the November 2022 midterm elections, Republicans unveiled their plans for a series of investigations into the Biden administration. The new Republican majority – after four years in the relatively powerless minority – plans to investigate the Biden family’s connections to foreign businesses, the po
Anthime Gionet, known as “Baked Alaska” to his social media followers, declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced him to 60 days behind bars followed by two years of probation. Gionet had faced a maximum of six months of imprisonment. Gionet incriminated himself and other rioters with the video that he streamed to a live audience of roughly 16,000 followers.
"The government is never useful at coming in and fixing a cultural issue," said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R).
Despite the unpopularity of banning abortion, some lawmakers have made a trio of anti-abortion bills a pillar of their first legislative priorities.
Nassau County Republican Committee members said that Santos is unwelcome at their headquarters and must resign.
Internal FBI guidance showed a “threat tag” was created to track threats against school officials, not to flag parents for questioning curriculum.
The U.S. House of Representatives Republicans who tried to block Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid last week share more than far-right political views. Their fundraising has a lot in common with the fundraising organizations of the Democratic Party's far-left lawmakers who - like the anti-McCarthy block - rely on small donors more than their party fellows in Congress. The 20 Republicans who cast leadership votes last week for protest candidates including U.S. Representatives Jim Jordan or Byron Donalds rather than McCarthy brought in more than a third of their campaign money from donors who gave them $200 or less during the midterm election cycle, their financial disclosures show.
Police in Lakewood are searching for more victims in connection with a series of assaults that happened on the W Line of the RTD light rail train.
Chants of "No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!" ring through the streets of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.
Commissioner Bob Spindell told Republicans the party was proud of lower turnout in Milwaukee resulting from "thought out" strategy.
The senior Democrat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee is warning that government shutdowns are all but inevitable if the newly empowered Republicans insist on dropping federal funding back to 2022 levels, as some conservatives have demanded. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) emphasized that any spending bills will need the support of Democrats in both Congress…
The pharmaceutical company is mulling a move that has enraged both Musk and one of his ideological opposites.
"The GOP is now the Santos party,” the MSNBC anchor said in a stinging commentary on the newly elected New York lawmaker's lies.
The consumer-price index ticked down 0.1% over the month in December, compared with a 0.1% climb in November.
Economic collapse and social upheaval could be in the cards for Russia and Putin by 2033.
"He told me ... that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and that they won the league championship," chairman Joseph Cairo said of Santos.