Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones Text Messages Revealed

Associated Press

The former Proud Boys national chairman is standing trial on the most serious charge that has been lodged in the U.S. Capitol attack. Prosecutors in the case against former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants will try to prove that the extremist group plotted for weeks to use force to keep then-President Donald Trump in power. Tarrio wasn't in Washington on Jan. 6 — he was arrested in a separate case two days earlier — but authorities say he helped put into motion the violence and cheered on the riot from afar as it unfolded.