Tucker Carlson appears to endorse Harvey Milk's murderer in college yearbook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson, in his 1991 Trinity College yearbook, identified himself as a member of the Christian Fellowship, the Jesse Helms Foundation, and something called the "Dan White Society," The Wrap confirmed Wednesday night. "Dan White" isn't a terribly uncommon name, but probably the most famous Dan White is the man who murdered San Francisco Mayor George Macone and city Supervisor Harvey Milk — California's first openly gay elected official — in 1978.

Trinity College said it has no records of a "Dan White Society" and there's no other mention in the 1991 yearbook, The Wrap reports, but the college did confirm that Carlson's yearbook entry is real. The Christian Fellowship and Jesse Helms Foundation are also real, the latter calling itself a "nonprofit, non-political foundation" that's "focused on the principles of our founding fathers, traditional American values, and the causes which United States Senator Jesse Helms championed throughout his 30-year career." Helms is best known for opposing civil rights, abortion, homosexuality, and AIDS funding.

Carlson appeared to get try to get ahead of the story on Tuesday night's show, warning of yearbook revelations "from the world of Big Tech" — evidently because The Washington Post is owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos. He also suggested his old yearbook might be politically damaging. "This is a news show," Carlson opined, "it's not a political campaign. No one here is running for anything or plans to." (Sorry, Tucker 2024 hopefuls.)

"It's not yet clear what exactly the Dan White Society was," The Wrap says, but clearly "Carlson believes inappropriate old yearbook content is fair game for criticism: In 2020, he called Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam 'Governor Klan Robes Blackface,' referring to a previously uncovered set of yearbook photos showing the then-student in a Ku Klux Klan costume and blackface."

More stories from theweek.com
For the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martial
America's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care
India reports nearly 315,000 new COVID-19 cases in 1 day, a new global record

Recommended Stories

  • Robert De Niro's lawyer says the actor is being 'forced to work' to pay for his ex-wife's luxury lifestyle

    Under the terms of their prenuptial agreement, De Niro is required to pay Grace Hightower $1 million a year as long as he earns at least $15 million.

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • China rebukes Australia for "Cold War mentality" after Belt and Road accords cancelled

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia said on Thursday that it cancelled two accords between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative because they were out of line with the federal government's foreign policy, which sees a "free and open Indo Pacific" as a key goal. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman responded by urging Australia to abandon its "Cold War mentality and ideological bias" and "immediately correct its mistakes and change course". The Chinese embassy earlier criticised the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties.

  • Tyler Herro with a buzzer beater vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) with a buzzer beater vs the San Antonio Spurs, 04/21/2021

  • Jeremy Renner Applauds His ‘Hawkeye’ Team As Marvel/Disney+ Series Wraps Filming

    Jeremy Renner apparently feels his Hawkeye team has scored a bull’s-eye. The Avengers star posted an Instragram shot applauding his cast and crew members in celebration of the completion of filming. The Marvel and Disney+ series is expected to arrive later this year. It is the latest superhero action installment on the streamer, following Wandavision, the […]

  • Security footage shows police shoot and kill Black teenager after stabbing attempt

    A police officer shot and killed a 16-year-old Black teen after responding to reports of an attempted stabbing in Columbus, Ohio.

  • Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She Met Boyfriend Cole Tucker Through a Zoom Meditation Group: 'Very Random'

    "He's just kind of perfect for me," Vanessa Hudgens said of Cole Tucker

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Tucker Carlson’s ‘Little Girl’ Laugh

    ABCFollowing the guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd this week, Jimmy Kimmel noted Wednesday night that many Americans “have spoken powerfully and passionately about the verdicts and their significance yesterday, but none spoke less eloquently than Tucker Carlson of Fox News.”The host highlighted a supremely bizarre moment from Carlson’s show the previous night in which he abruptly cut off his former corrections officer guest who dared to describe Chauvin’s actions as “savagery.”“Well, yeah, but the guy that did it looks like he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison so I’m kind of more worried about the rest of the country, which thanks to police inaction, in case you haven’t noticed, is, like, boarded up,” Carlson said, letting out a maniacal high-pitched laugh. When his guest tried to respond, he exclaimed, “Nope! Done!” and ended the segment.“What the hell was that?” Kimmel asked. “It’s like there’s a little girl trapped in his head, right? He laughs like the villain in the movie who realizes James Bond just put the bomb back on him and he’s about to explode.” Jimmy Kimmel Gives Ellen DeGeneres a Pass for ‘Toxic’ BehaviorAfter playing the clip again, the host added. “That’s the same noise women make when he takes off his pants. What human makes a sound like that?!”Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel made the “big announcement” that MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell will be his guest in-studio next Wednesday, telling viewers, “All our dreams are coming true.”“We’ve been doing this show for a lot of years now and I don’t think anyone has ever been more excited to be a guest,” Kimmel said of Lindell, who accepted the invitation during his live-stream marathon event. “Hey, listen, that makes two of us, Mike. We are bed, bath, and beyond excited to have you.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Scammers steal $32m from 90-year old Hong Kong woman

    They told the victim they were investigating a fraud in China and needed her to transfer her funds.

  • Tucker Carlson to Glenn Ellmers: Government using 'hysteria' as distraction

    The Claremont Institute’s Glenn Ellmers joins Fox Nation's 'Tucker Carlson Today' to discuss the future of the nation.

  • New Zealand says Five Eyes security alliance remains strong

    New Zealand said Thursday it continues to have a close and productive relationship with the U.S. and other security allies, despite resisting speaking out in unison with them against China on certain human rights issues. New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta discussed her reluctance to expand the role of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance to include stances on human rights.

  • Prosecutors open criminal probe into police who arrested an elderly Colorado woman last year

    The 8th Judicial District Attorney launched a criminal investigation of police's arrest of an elderly woman with dementia in Loveland, Colorado.

  • Israel prepares second COVID vaccine round, expects to include children

    Israel is planning a second round of COVID-19 vaccination in six months, by which point it expects children to be approved by health regulators to receive jabs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday. Around 81% of Israeli citizens or residents over 16 - the age group eligible for the Pfizer vaccine in Israel - have received both doses in one of the world's fastest rollouts. Israel has said it plans to administer vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds upon approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Satellite Images Show Russia Massively Bulking Up Military Near Ukraine Border

    Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/ReutersA day after the European Union’s top diplomat warned that over 100,000 Russian troops have now gathered on Ukraine’s border and in annexed Crimea, new satellite images show the mighty stockpile of military equipment that the Kremlin has deployed to back them up.On Monday, the EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said a massive Russian army has gathered on the Ukraine border, adding: “It’s the highest military deployment of Russian army in Ukrainian borders ever... When you deploy a lot of troops, a spark can jump here or there.”Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land GrabOn Tuesday, the satellite images published by the Wall Street Journal showed the extent of the Russian force that’s causing so much concern. The photos, taken between March 27 and April 16 by commercial satellite company Maxar Technologies, show that Russia is gathering fighter jets, attack helicopters, and even building a new military hospital.Experts say the range and number of fighter jets gathered are a cause for sharp concern. Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. Air Force general who was the top NATO military commander when Russian forces annexed Crimea in 2014, told the Journal: “They have appropriately deployed the various elements of airpower that would be needed to establish air superiority over the battlefield and directly support the ground troops.”Dan Jablonsky, the chief executive of Maxar Technologies, said the company decided to make its images public so that the world knows more about what Russia is planning on the Ukraine border. “I think it removes some of the uncertainty and doubt about what is really happening in a fairly critical region of the world,” said Jablonsky.Putin Reignites Ukraine Conflict as Rift With Biden Blows UpU.S. officials are also showing increasing concern about what could happen in the region. The U.S. estimate of the number of Russian troops in Crimea or near Ukraine stands at 80,000, according to the Journal—double the number of troops deployed to the region just one month ago. However, the officials said they would expect to see bigger ammunition stockpiles and more military hospitals if a large-scale invasion was imminent.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Journal: “In a few weeks from now they will be close to sufficient combat readiness to pursue a military escalation. By our estimations, their combined military force will reach over 120,000 troops by then... We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Putin, the White House said the U.S. president “emphasised the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • EXPLAINER: Training limits officer's choice for deadly force

    The second-guessing of a Columbus police officer who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl Tuesday as she swung a knife toward another girl began just seconds after the last shot, as bystanders demanded to know why the officer had fired his gun. It continued on social media as observers questioned why a stun gun wasn't used, why the officer didn't try to shoot the girl in the leg instead, or why he didn't try to otherwise disarm her. Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods received similar questions at a Wednesday news conference about the death of Ma'Kiah Bryant.

  • Democrats pushed hard for vaccine 'equity' — did they succeed?

    Some experts have wondered if the administration’s concern with “equity” — the idea that vaccines should first go to socially vulnerable populations — is slowing the very effort that Biden is so desperately trying to accelerate.

  • It's good to be the king: SVE made Henry Ford II the world's nicest '81 Ford Capri

    Henry Ford II enjoyed this privilege during his time at Ford's helm, and one of the cars created specifically for him to drive during his business trips to the United Kingdom is scheduled to cross the digital auction block this month. Ford was a performance enthusiast -- he played an instrumental role in launching the Ferrari-beating GT40 -- so he presumably had little interest in dawdling through the British countryside in a carbureted, 44-horsepower Fiesta. Ford's Special Vehicle Engineering (SVE) division was put in charge of the project.

  • To Protect the Next George Floyd, We Must Remove the Threat of Police Violence from Everyday Life

    A man raises his fist as he faces the Minnesota State Troopers standing guard outside the Brooklyn Center Police Station after a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 12, 2021. The accountability provided by the conviction of Derek Chauvin is both necessary and insufficient. Insufficient because no trial outcome can repair the devastation that George Floyd’s killing visited upon his family, the Minneapolis community, and everyone forced to grieve yet another loss in an era defined by it.

  • Psaki calls Ohio fatal police shooting of teen who appeared to attack others ‘tragic’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the Ohio police shooting of a 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant ‘tragic’ and said it will fuel the White House to continue addressing ‘systemic racism.’

  • Matt Gaetz sparked William Barr to drop the F-bomb in a legal spat over Florida voting

    In mentioning a controversial legal opinion to Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Matt Gaetz triggered the U.S. attorney general's ire.