Tucker Carlson asks Trump: Are you worried ‘they’re going to try and kill you?’

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked former President Trump if he’s worried someone is going to try and have him killed during a new interview slated to be published Wednesday evening.

In a short clip previewing the discussion between the two men, Carlson asked Trump, who remains under Secret Service protection and is the current frontrunner for the GOP nomination for president, if he’s worried for his safety.

“It started with protests against you and then it moved to impeachment twice and now indictment,” Carlson told Trump. “Are you worried that they’re going to try and kill you? Why wouldn’t they try and kill you? Honestly.”

“They’re savage animals, they’re people that are sick,” Trump responded.

The former president agreed to sit for the interview with Carlson, which is slated to be published in full at the same time as Fox News is broadcasting the first GOP Debate on Wednesday in Milwaukee, instead of attending the debate.

Trump has cited his large lead in most GOP primary polls and a “hostile” relationship with Fox as reasons for his skipping the event.

Trump has been indicted four times this year in connection with his personal business dealings, handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the election. He has argued the charges against him are political in nature and meant to keep him from winning a second term in the White House.

Carlson was fired by Fox in April and has since launched a version of his popular prime time program on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

