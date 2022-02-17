Tucker Carlson Attacks Democrats As Sore Losers Over Elections (Yes, Seriously)

Tucker Carlson has offered some advice to Democrats that sounds well-suited for former President Donald Trump.

In a spiel Wednesday night accusing Democrats of being dramatic for voicing concerns about America’s deteriorating democracy, the Fox News host said an election loss does not mean that “the system is broken” and should instead give a candidate an opportunity for introspection.

To support his attack on Democrats, he played a series of clips of various commentators and politicians ― both progressive and conservative ― who have warned about the assaults on U.S. democracy during media appearances.

That commentary has taken place in the 15 months since the 2020 presidential election, which Democrat Joe Biden won by a sizable margin. Despite a host of recounts and audits affirming that, Trump continues to assert he was the real winner. He’s since supported GOP-led efforts in dozens of states to overhaul election systems and restrict voting access.

“For a well-adjusted normal person, unwanted election outcomes are part of life. Voters don’t always do what you want them to do. It is frustrating, but that’s how it works,” Carlson said Wednesday.

“In fact, when voters reject you, you get a chance to assess your own behavior. Chances are there is a reason that people didn’t want you in power and you now have time to think about what that reason might be.

“That is a healthy process. So when you lose, it is hardly proof that the system is broken. In fact, it’s usually evidence that things are working exactly as intended.”

Carlson, who has promoted a number of false and misleading claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election, then said that people like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot ― both of whom were featured in his earlier montage ― are “too fragile to face their own unpopularity.”

“To people like that, the prospect of rejection by voters, of losing control of the country, means literally ... the end of democracy itself,” he added.

H/T Mediaite.

