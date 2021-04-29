Tucker Carlson baselessly claims Hunter Biden has 'kiddie porn' on his computer in rant defending Rudy Giuliani and Capitol rioters

Jake Lahut
·2 min read
Fox News host Tucker Carlson
Fox News host Tucker Carlson Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Fox News host Tucker Carlson implied Wednesday night that Hunter Biden watches child porn.

  • "By the way, there's kiddie porn on that hard drive," Carlson said.

  • The last time Carlson claimed he had "evidence" on Hunter Biden, it mysteriously disappeared.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

During his show Wednesday evening, Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson aired a segment that was ostensibly about the Rudy Giuliani raid but ended up baselesely implying that Hunter Biden had child pornography on his computer.

Carlson defended Giuliani as well as the Capitol rioters, describing them as "dissidents" being persecuted by the Biden administration. He also defended Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida amid a child sex trafficking investigation.

In wrapping up his bundled defense of Giuliani, Gaetz, and the violent mob, Carlson said the FBI should have picked up Hunter Biden's laptop while raiding the former New York City mayor's Upper East Side apartment.

"By the way, there's kiddie porn on that hard drive," Carlson said. "No, not interested. We're just the FBI. It's kind of out of our purview."

Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Lawyers for the network have previously argued in court that "no reasonable viewer" would ever take Carlson seriously because of his use of "hyperbole" to deliver opinions.

The last time Carlson purported to have "evidence" of significant wrongdoing by the president's lone surviving son, he was not able to show it to his viewers because of a mail box snafu involving the UPS.

Carlson never provided any specifics on what was in the documents, even after UPS said they found the package that was lost when the host's team shipped a flash drive across the country.

He also never explained why the documents were sent via UPS instead of by uploading them into a computer.

Carlson has emerged as one of his Giuliani's staunchest defenders, and with the embattled attorney set to appear for his first post-raid interview on Carlson's show Thursday night.

Read the original article on Business Insider

