Tucker Carlson Blames Biden for His Dangerous Anti-Vax Fearmongering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Baragona
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fox News
Fox News

In what has become a commonplace occurrence these days, Fox News host Tucker Carlson addressed a controversy purely of his own making on Thursday night, this time regarding his dangerous and sloppy suggestion that dozens of Americans a day are dying from the coronavirus vaccines.

How did he explain away the highly misleading and disingenuous speculation? Well, by blaming it all on President Joe Biden, of course.

Carlson, who has increasingly sought to cast doubt on the efficacy and safety of the highly effective vaccines, took his vaccine skepticism to new heights on Wednesday night when he cited a faulty open-sourced database dubbed a “a breeding ground for misinformation” to suggest that thousands of Americans have died from the shots.

“Between late December of 2020 and last month, a total of 3,362 people apparently died after getting the COVID vaccine in the United States,” Carlson exclaimed, citing the Center for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. “That is an average of roughly 30 people every day. So, what does that add up to? By the way, that reporting period ended on April 23, and we don’t have numbers past that.”

While acknowledging that there’s been criticism of the VAERS database’s numbers and insisting he believes “vaccines aren’t dangerous,” Carlson still spent 15 minutes speculating that the federally authorized COVID-19 vaccines are leading to an untold number of deaths.

“The actual number is almost certainly higher than [30 people every day], perhaps vastly higher than that,” he said at one point.

Of course, Carlson never once noted that the CDC itself had analyzed the reports of deaths submitted to VAERS—which is nothing more than open-access data—and offered the following conclusion: “A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines.”

Following a 24-hour period in which he was roundly criticized and fact-checked—including from his own Fox colleagues—Carlson issued his rebuttal. And he wanted his critics to know he was “just asking questions.” Oh, and it’s also Biden’s fault.

“We looked up the numbers the Biden administration has gathered on vaccine safety. Then last night, we boldly read those numbers on television—the Biden numbers,” Carlson began with a mocking tone.

“As we did that, we noted the administration’s reporting system for injuries—it’s called VAERS—has been credibly accused of being inaccurate,” he added. “We also noted that very same system has been used for a long time.”

Once again insisting that “more deaths have been connected to the new COVID vaccines over the past four months than all previous vaccines combined” in recent years—again, something the CDC has thoroughly knocked down—Carlson claimed he was just seeking answers.

“Very same system, very different results,” he said, adding: “How does this happen? So what is that explanation? We still don’t know. Instead of answering that simple and important question, the usual chorus of partisans started screaming and calling for censorship!”

After mocking his critics for telling him the VAERS numbers are untrustworthy, he wanted to know why “hasn’t the Biden administration fixed its reporting system” and “what are the real numbers.”

Carlson, meanwhile, ended the segment by flipping the indignation over his reckless speculation back onto his critics, insisting they are actually the ones who are doing harm to the public.

“It’s fair to ask how much harm this medicine causes. No one has told us,” he declared. “Their position is, you don’t need to know the rate of injury! That doesn’t matter. Anyone who asks about harm is immoral. That’s what they’re arguing. If you ever find yourself arguing that, you will know for certain you have lost the thread. You are no longer arguing for public health. You’re doing something else entirely.”

Carlson, of course, could just read the disclaimers when searching the database to realize that it’s not a typical government data source and the numbers don’t reflect direct causation.

“Reports may include incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental and unverified information,” one disclaimer reads, while another warns: “The number of reports alone cannot be interpreted or used to reach conclusions about the existence, severity, frequency, or rates of problems associated with vaccines.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands under home confinement during pandemic face return to prison

    Thousands of prisoners who've been in home confinement for as long as a year because of the pandemic face returning to prison when it's over — unless President Biden rescinds a last-minute Trump Justice Department memo.Why it matters: Most prisoners were told they would not have to come back as they were released early with ankle bracelets. Now, their lives are on hold while they wait to see whether or when they may be forced back behind bars. Advocates say about 4,500 people are affected.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Chad Ducey, a 45-year-old from Indiana, said he would have been more guarded with his 10- and 12-year-old kids after being released had he known there was a chance of going back to prison."I would have handled the whole situation completely different, but I came back and went full bore into reestablishing that relationship and being the best Dad I can be," Ducey told Axios.He said it seemed cruel to force a family to be separated twice for one crime.Between the lines: People like Ducey, advocacy groups and members of Congress have pleaded with the current administration to rescind the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel memo opinion issued just days before Trump left office.It found that the 2020 CARES Act — which gave the Bureau of Prisons authority to release inmates early — also requires it to recall people to prison to serve the rest of their sentence when the emergency period ends.Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland last month, asking him to rescind the memo.Criminal justice reform groups at least want the memo reviewed, new guidance issued or for the Justice Department to find other ways to allow people who've been released to serve the rest of their time at home.Groups like Justice Action Network, Families Against Mandatory Minimums and the ACLU are now calling on Biden to use his clemency powers to commute the sentences of people who would be forced back to prison.'"Just the thought of me having to go back — I've had to stop and take my medicine," said Miranda McLauren, a 43-year-old Black woman.She served multiple Army tours in Iraq before being convicted of low-level drug charges. She said she struggles with PTSD and depression.BOP spokesperson Randilee Giamusso told Axios the bureau can use discretion for people whose sentences are almost over, but for others, "this will be an issue only after the pandemic is over." The national emergency was recently extended, and the bureau "is focused right now on expanding the criteria for home confinement." The big picture: Biden has faced criticism for his role in the 1994 Crime Bill, which substantially increased prison populations."This is potentially a larger increase in the federal prison population," Justice Action Network federal director Inimai Chettiar told Axios.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Cheney accepts fate of ouster in name of Trump-free GOP

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is all but rolling out the red carpet for her own ouster as House GOP conference chair next week and her expected replacement with Trump defender Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).Why it matters: Cheney’s political falling out with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is the ultimate proxy war between Republicans who remain beholden to a former president who falsely claims the election was stolen from him, or breaking free from Donald Trump to refocus on traditional conservative values.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: “We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process,” Cheney wrote Wednesday in a Washington Post op-ed.“I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be."“I am a conservative Republican, and the most conservative of conservative values is reverence for the rule of law.”Between the lines: In the short term, McCarthy wants to get rid of Cheney so he can refocus on gaining the House majority — and the title of speaker — in 2022.He sees embracing Trump as his ticket to getting there and is willing to steamroll anything getting in his way.In the long term, Cheney thinks her principled stand may not only save the Republican Party but distinguish her as a truth-teller worthy of potentially being president herself one day.By any measure, the Republican Party should be unified right now.The past is dim: It lost the White House and Senate in November and narrowed the gap but remained in the minority in the House.The future is bright: The party will largely control this year's redistricting battles in the states; the Democrats are seeing their already-narrow House margin threatened by retirements, and history shows the party in power loses seats in midterm elections.Yet none of those factors has convinced McCarthy and his leadership team to disband the circular firing squad.If plans unfold as expected, the House Republican conference will hold a snap leadership election next week and oust Cheney.Stefanik, who gained national attention for her defense of Trump during his first impeachment trial, will replace her. Stefanik already has the backing of House leadership and Trump, despite being far less conservative than Cheney.Cheney will emerge a political martyr, held up by some Democrats in the short term as a partisan sacrifice despite, at one time, having loathed her, her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and even her mother, Lynne.She'll also have a unique brand compared to the likes of election-deniers such as Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).Cheney has been baiting this outcome.She's doubled- and tripled-down on her condemnation of the former president — despite his stranglehold on her peers, and his enduring grip on GOP voters across the country.She's also made no secret of her political aspirations. Cheney was raised in a family with an eagle-eyed view of how to advance in Republican politics.Last week, she told the New York Post she isn't ruling out a future presidential run, admitting that she thinks standing her ground after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is a quality that voters will end up preferring in a 2024 candidate.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cheney, Trump feud gets mixed reviews in Wyoming

    With Republicans in Washington turning up the heat to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, a firm Trump critic who holds the No. 3 GOP role in the House, the defiant third-term congresswoman faces mixed reviews in her home state. (May 6)

  • GOP Looks to Ban ‘Woke Philosophies’ Like Critical Race Theory in Texas Schools

    This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org. Mirroring moves by other red-state legislatures across the country, Texas Republicans are attempting to reach into classrooms and limit what public school students are taught about the nation’s historical subjugation of people of color. Two bills moving through the Texas Legislature would bar the teaching of critical […]

  • Ben Carson: People can't control their race, can control their character

    Former HUD secretary sounds off on critical race theory causing division on 'The Story.'

  • Jim Jordan: ‘The Votes Are There’ to Oust Cheney from House GOP Leadership

    Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) said Wednesday that “the votes are there” to oust Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) from her position as House GOP Conference Chair. “You can’t have a Republican conference chair reciting Democrat talking points,” Jordan told Fox News. “You can’t have a Republican conference chair taking a position that 90 percent of the party disagrees with, and you can’t have a Republican party chair consistently speaking out against the individual who 74 million Americans voted for.” Jordan added, “you can’t be the conference chair when you consistently speak out against the leader of our party and you consistently speak out against the positions that the vast, vast, vast majority of our party and our country, I think, holds.” Cheney has drawn ire from some in the House GOP over her continued public criticisms of former President Trump. Cheney has pushed back on Trump’s claim that Democrats “stole” the 2020 election and his apparent refusal to prevent supporters from rioting in the Capitol in January of this year. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.) publicly backed Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) to replace Cheney as conference chair on Wednesday. “House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that,” Scalise spokeswoman Lauren Fine said in a statement. Stefanik is the only representative who is actively running for the position, Punchbowl News reported on Thursday.

  • Researchers discover 3 new species of tiny animals off the coast of France

    A new loricifera species, Nanaloricus mathildeae. Video: Ricardo C. NevesThe space between sand and sediment at the bottom of the sea is home to tiny animals called loriciferans. This week researchers describe three new species of the animals found off the coast of France.The big picture: These minute animals are part of a lesser known group of fauna in the oceans whose role in the ecosystem is largely understudied.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The animals in the phylum loricifera are typically less than half a millimeter long. Smaller than megafauna like crustaceans and clams but larger than microscopic zooplankton, they're part of what's known as meiofauna.An exoskeleton of plates and folds called the lorica protects the animal's abdomen (and gives loriciferans their name). Loriciferans can move backward and jump forward, with their snout extruding, a strange movement that may be for foraging, says Ricardo C. Neves of the University of Copenhagen and an author of the new study."They are amazing and different from anything else," he says.The research published this week in the journal PLOS One brings the tally of described loricifera species to 43. The species, one of which has distinct features and is part of a new genus, were determined using specimens the researchers began collecting in 1985.A decade ago, researchers found three loricifera species living in sediment deep in the Mediterranean Sea — without oxygen. Those species appear to lack mitochondria, which use oxygen to generate chemical energy for cells to function, and to have found another way to survive extreme conditions.What's next: Neves says they want to sample more specimens and confirm the species don't have mitochondria — and what kind of organelles they do have, while better understanding their evolutionary relationship to other small animals, including tardigrades and arthropods, and their role in the ocean ecosystem.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Squabbles with 6th Grader Over Biden and School Closures: 'Really?'

    Mason Seder, from Philadelphia, told Kilmeade that he thinks Joe Biden is "handling things in a very good way and we would not have gone to this if it were still the last president"

  • California School District Admits 'Support Circle for White Students' Following Chauvin Murder Trial Was a Bad Idea

    A school district in Piedmont, California came under heavy scrutiny after offering a “support circle for white students” following Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Revealed the Special Way Fans Can Honor Archie's Birthday Today

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor , is celebrating his second birthday...

  • Biden Admin Goes to War With Big Pharma Over COVID Vax Patent Protections

    Lim Huey Teng/ReutersThe Biden administration on Wednesday took the major step of announcing its support for waiving intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines as the deadly virus continues to rage around the world. “The Administration’s aim is to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible,” United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai wrote in a statement announcing the decision. “As our vaccine supply for the American people is secured, the Administration will continue to ramp up its efforts—working with the private sector and all possible partners—to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution.” The move comes after the World Trade Organization (WTO) asked leaders to consider loosening patent protections on coronavirus vaccines amid the ongoing pandemic, which has had a devastating effect on India and South American countries in recent weeks. Tai said that the U.S. would now join negotiations at the WTO, adding that those talks “will take time.” Forget Herd Immunity. Here’s How We End This Nightmare.“The administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for Covid-19 vaccines,” her statement added. Big Pharma was quick to slam the move, with Stephen Ubl, president of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), insisting it would do nothing to save lives.“In the midst of a deadly pandemic, the Biden Administration has taken an unprecedented step that will undermine our global response to the pandemic and compromise safety. This decision will sow confusion between public and private partners, further weaken already strained supply chains and foster the proliferation of counterfeit vaccines,” he wrote in a statement. “This change in longstanding American policy will not save lives. It also flies in the face of President Biden’s stated policy of building up American infrastructure and creating jobs by handing over American innovations to countries looking to undermine our leadership in biomedical discovery.”He claimed that drug manufacturers are “fully committed to providing global access to COVID-19 vaccines, and they are collaborating at a scale that was previously unimaginable, including more than 200 manufacturing and other partnerships to date.”Biden had backed such a waiver during the presidential campaign, promising healthcare activist Ady Barkan that the United States would waive patent restrictions in order to help other countries manufacture the vaccine.“Absolutely, positively,” Biden told Barkan in an interview in July. “This is the only humane thing in the world to do.” Hours before the waiver announcement, Barkan tweeted that “if President Biden wants Americans to believe him, ever, he must keep his ironclad promise.” “No hedging. No delays.” Vice President Kamala Harris, too, had supported a loosening of patent restrictions for certain vaccines and medications during the Democratic presidential primary. Harris, then the junior senator from California, went even further, advocating for the government to use the power of eminent domain to seize intellectual property pertaining to certain medicines if pharmaceutical companies were seen as hoarding them to the detriment of public health.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s top COVD-19 adviser, has had a seeming turn-around on patent waivers.On Tuesday, he told MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan that he was “agnostic” on the issue, saying he’s more focused on the “end game.”“I want to see people now in the developing counties getting vaccinated. However you do that as quickly as possible is fine with me,” he said.But on Wednesday afternoon, Fauci told Politico that the U.S. has a “moral obligation” to pitch in with the global vaccine effort—and that includes temporarily waiving Big Pharma’s vaccine patents.Peter Hotez, a professor of pediatrics and molecular virology & microbiology and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told The Daily Beast that while waiving patent protections would be “helpful” for vaccine distribution, it doesn’t address other major hurdles, including having the human capital to create the billions of doses needed across the globe. “Patents are not even close to being at the top of barriers for vaccine access,” he said. “With vaccines, the problem is you don’t have the human capital to scale it up and make billions of doses and also do it under... quality control. And you need the regulatory authority.” Hotez said what the Biden administration needs to do most is provide financial support for vaccine creation. “We need someone to produce 5 billion doses of our vaccine for Africa,” he explained. “If you wanted to make billions of doses of mRNA vaccine for Africa, what you need is Moderna and Pfizer to send a team of scientists and create a manufacturing plant.” Irwin Redlener, the founding director of Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness, said the issue is even broader than just the COVID-19 vaccines.“It’s going to be controversial, with manufacturing pushing back like crazy, but it’s critical to the world to have open access to these technologies for vaccines and not just vaccines but new treatments, including an oral antiviral medication we’ll probably see this summer to get treated as an outpatient with COVID, and that technology is also going to have to be available,” he said.“The trouble is the incentive for them to develop these technologies is making a profit and there’s going to have to be some way to be sure the manufacturers are still motivated to produce everything we need, including vaccines, and how that happens in an environment where they don’t have the patent protection they’d typically enjoy,” he said, adding that “saving the world is not really a motivation in corporate America, or anywhere really.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What Is the Galveston Diet?

    We take a closer look at the Galveston Diet, a weight-loss program designed by a doctor for perimenopausal women.

  • Courteney Cox recalls shooting the iconic Friends opening fountain scene, and it's not fondly

    "Someone thought that would be fun and let me tell you what happened: it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours," Cox told Ellen DeGeneres.

  • Bears offseason dates: See when Chicago will hit the practice field

    Here's a look at the Bears' upcoming offseason workout schedule, which kicks off with Rookie Minicamp next weekend.

  • Federal Judge Overturns National Ban on Evictions

    • A federal judge tossed out a national eviction moratorium that protected millions of people who fell behind on their rent during the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first imposed the moratorium in September and recently extended it through June 30, but Judge Dabney Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Wednesday that it lacked the authority to do so. The Justice Department appealed the ruling and is also seeking an emergency stay to keep the moratorium in effect.

  • Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Video: Alex Isn't Fond of Bombay's Dangerous New Practice Space — Watch

    Forget the cocoa bar, the wifi and regulated ice surface… Gordon Bombay is taking it back to basics! In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which you can watch above, the Don’t Bothers’ new assistant coach brings the team to nature’s Ice Palace, aka a frozen pond. Alex, of […]

  • U.S. Justice Department worried about Arizona vote recount

    The DOJ wants to guarantee that federal law is followed.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won't run for re-election

    She gained national attention after she was reported to be on a shortlist to be President Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 election.

  • Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade argues with 6th grader over Biden

    A Fox News host went viral this week after he debated a sixth-grader who complimented President Joe Biden. Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade invited three children to be on a panel to talk about their experiences doing online learning during the coronavirus pandemic. Mason Seder, a sixth-grader from Philadelphia said that he thinks the president is “handling things is a very good way and we would not have gone to this if it were still the last president.”

  • How We Can Start Fixing Our Brains After Living Through the Trauma of COVID-19

    Just as we adapted at the start of the pandemic, we'll adapt again to post-quarantine life—but we'll need to lean on each other to heal.