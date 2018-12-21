The Tucker Carlson Boycott Isn’t Censorship. It’s Fighting Speech With Speech.

After Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on Dec. 13 that immigrants make our country “poorer and dirtier and more divided,” he lost a number of advertisers, and critics of a boycott campaign raised the specter of censorship.

Critics across the political spectrum are lashing out at those who have organized an advertiser boycott of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show over the host’s most recent vile comments about immigrants. Raising the overused and often distorted rallying cry of censorship, these critics forget the fact that Fox News, like every other network, carefully monitors who and what appears on its airwaves every day.

Fox News condemns and even bars content it views as crossing a line. So by standing by Carlson, it’s actually the network that has forced activists’ hand: The only way to stop Carlson from spewing hate and lies on Fox News’ air is to hit Fox News where it hurts.

In the past two weeks, Carlson has lost a slew of advertisers — including IHOP, Bowflex, Land Rover and TD Ameritrade — after an undeniably racist rant in which he said immigrants make our country “poorer and dirtier and more divided.” It was gross, but it was also perfectly in line with the host’s record. He has for years been attacking American diversity in a way that makes every white supremacist proud, has stoked the idea of a “white genocide” and has held up “alt-right” figures as heroes.

This year Carlson laughed off a gay survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida — who later received death threats — who spoke out against the homophobic views of Vice President Mike Pence. And Carlson has frequently made his show a platform for bashing transgender people.

The companies that have joined this boycott have been informed of Carlson’s vile views by prominent individuals like Hollywood director Judd Apatow and by online activist groups like Sleeping Giants. Their pressure has led the companies to decide they don’t want an association with Carlson.

CONFIRMED: @HarrisTeeter has asked their cable company to no longer place them on Tucker Carlson Tonight or Fox. https://t.co/i5pGwhWZqD — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) December 20, 2018

This is not an infringement of Carlson’s free speech. It’s combating him with more speech. Consumers have the right to speak with their voices and their wallets, and advertisers have the right to speak with their ad dollars.

It’s as American as apple pie.

No one, least of all the government, is seeking to censor Carlson from expressing these views. He has the right to speak his mind on a street corner or in a public park or anywhere else. He can even organize a parade chock full of expressions of those views (though, as with other regulations surrounding the First Amendment, he will likely have to get a permit, which would be granted him, as vile as the parade would be).

There, is, however, no right to a television program on a privately owned network whose owners have their own rights and, more important, their own self-defined responsibilities.

This should be clear as day, but without fail, every time a hatemonger on a major news outlet is boycotted by companies responding to consumers, there are those who get all wobbly, worried about stifled speech.

Media columnist Jack Shafer at Politico wrote of the current Carlson debacle, “I’m made queasy by crusades that charge corporate advertisers with the power to decide what ideas should be discussed and how they should be discussed.”

He picked up on a tweet by polling analyst Nate Silver, in which the FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief worried about the hypothetical ramifications of advertiser boycotts:

Jack is right. The logical endpoint of deeming advertisers to have endorsed the political messages of the shows they run ads on is that only milquetoast both-sidesism with a pro-corportate bent will be advertising-supported, if any political content is ad-supported at all. https://t.co/R5yrH0jN3o — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 19, 2018

Shafer agreed that the boycotts would effectively mean allowing advertisers to dictate the news, writing, “Seriously, I barely trust IHOP to make my breakfast. Why would I expect it to vet my cable news content for me?”

These takes are overblown and discuss the issue in the abstract. It’s doubtful that Shafer and Silver believe that ABC or CNN should allow a commentator to derogatorily use the N-word on air or that we should be concerned if advertisers pulled out as a result.