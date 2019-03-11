Tucker Carlson refuses to apologize for misogynistic comments in unearthed audio

During call-ins to a radio show years ago, now-Fox News host Tucker Carlson defended a convicted sex criminal and made a series of misogynistic comments for which he has refused to apologize.

In audio published by Media Matters on Sunday evening, Carlson’s discussions with the “Bubba the Love Sponge” radio program between 2006 and 2011 included a defense of Warren Jeffs, among other topics. Jeffs, the leader of a polygamous offshoot of Mormonism, spent time on the FBI’s Most Wanted List in 2006 for charges of sexual assault of minors.

In the tapes, Carlson also called women “primitive” and called Britney Spears and Paris Hilton “white whores.”

Tucker Carlson (Photo: Richard Drew/AP) More

After the audio emerged Sunday, Carlson declined to apologize for any of the comments and invited anyone who had an issue to appear on his show.

"Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago," said Carlson in a statement posted to Twitter. Media Matters is a media watchdog group that has long been critical of Fox News.

Carlson continued: "Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I'm on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why."

His claim that the tapes were “naughty” downplays his comments about underage girls. In 2006, Carlson attempted to argue that he didn’t trust all of the government’s charges against Jeffs, didn’t believe Jeffs belonged on the Most Wanted List, and that “arranging a marriage between a 16-year-old and a 27-year-old is not the same as pulling a stranger off the street and raping her.”

“Look, just to make it absolutely clear,” said Carlson in an August 2009 clip. “I am not defending underage marriage at all. I just don't think it's the same thing exactly as pulling a child from a bus stop and sexually assaulting that child.”

“Yeah, it should be almost — you almost should put a premeditation,” said Bubba.

“Wait, wait! Hold on a second. The rapist, in this case, has made a lifelong commitment to live and take care of the person, so it is a little different. I mean, let's be honest about it,” said Carlson, adding, “I got myself in a position that seem like I'm defending it, because I am against that.”

During that same discussion, Carlson said of Jeffs: “He's in prison because he's weird and unpopular and he has a different lifestyle that other people find creepy.”

“I should make the laws around here, and Michael Vick would have been executed, and Warren Jeffs would be out on the street,” said Carlson, referring to the former NFL quarterback’s conviction for running a dogfighting ring.

In 2011, Jeffs was sentenced to life in prison for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl and another 25 years for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. At the sentencing hearing, Jeffs’s nephew testified that he had been raped by his uncle when he was 5 years old.

Tucker Carlson speaking at the Los Angeles Convention Center last year. (Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images) More

Carlson also mentioned both polygamy and sex with teenagers in a January 2008 appearance in which he suggested former President Bill Clinton should divorce his wife, Hillary, and, “you know, take up plural marriage or something with a bunch of teenagers in a foreign country.” Later in 2008, Carlson called singer Britney Spears and reality star socialite Paris Hilton the “biggest white whores in America.”