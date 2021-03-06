Tucker Carlson calls QAnon supporters ‘gentle’ patriots a week after suggesting the conspiracy didn’t exist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Riotta
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tucker Carlson speaking on Monday 15 February 2021 ((Fox News))
Tucker Carlson speaking on Monday 15 February 2021 ((Fox News))

Tucker Carlson appeared to change his tune on supporters of the false QAnon conspiracy theory during his primetime show on Friday, describing them as “gentle people waving American flags” following the Capitol insurrection.

The Fox News host said QAnon supporters “like this country” and suggested some were “maybe kind of confused with the wrong ideas” while referring to the entirely inaccurate conspiracy theory, which claims former President Donald Trump is defending the world from a wealthy network of child predators, conveniently including his apparent political enemies, like Hillary Clinton, while ignoring his own friends and allies.

“Do you ever notice how all the scary internet conspiracy theorists – the radical QAnon people – when you actually see them on camera or in jail cells, as a lot of them now are, are maybe kind of confused with the wrong ideas, but they’re all kind of gentle people now waving American flags?” he asked during his opening show on Friday, adding: “They like this country.”

The conspiracy theory, as wildly false and debunked as it is, remains an increasingly popular point of focus in national politics, with support from lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R—GA). But just days ago, the Fox News host was quipping that he couldn’t even verify whether QAnon was a real conspiracy theory, while seemingly joking about not being able to find its website.

“We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which, in the end, we learned is not even a website,” Mr Carlson said last week. “If it’s out there, we could not find it.”

Mr Carlson’s latest segment questioning the threat of the right-wing conspiracy theory was posted to Fox News’ website with the title: “Tucker: What happened to the QAnon incursion of Capitol Hill?”

The caption adds: “Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host explains why lawmakers fled Washington ahead of an imaginary invasion.”

Mr Carlson spoke after five people died as a result of the attacks on the US Capitol January 6, when right-wing extremist supporters of the former president breached security measures and attacked police officers in an apparent attempt to stop Congress from certifying Mr Trump’s defeat in the 2020 elections.

The US Intelligence Community and security officials have warned of continued threats against the Capitol and lawmakers from extremist right-wing groups like Proud Boys, with some suggesting an apparent attack might have been planned for Thursday.

Mr Carlson noted how the FBI posted a bulletin about the apparent security threats and appeared to mock the security surrounding the government building after no violence was reported this week.

QAnon has been described as a dangerous conspiracy theory with a history of violence linked to its false belief that a ring of satanic pedophiles control the world. Former supporters of the theory say they were slowly radicalized while watching videos on social media that contained outright falsities about the 2020 election.

Read More

Tucker Carlson condemned for bizarre comparison between George Floyd’s death, BLM and Capitol riot

Tucker Carlson mocked for saying he can’t find any evidence of QAnon

Tucker Carlson says US authorities ‘lying’ about Covid vaccines as conservative media sows doubts over safety

Recommended Stories

  • Channel 'armada' plan blocked amid fears it would become 'migrant magnet'

    Plans to deploy a Channel "armada" comprising a 400-capacity ship to support Border Force boats, dinghies and jetskis were blocked by Priti Patel amid fears that it would become a "migrant magnet". Home Office officials drew up the plan to station the 2,000-tonne rescue ship in the middle of the Channel to take up to 400 migrants picked up from dinghies by Border Force cutters or boats. The 200ft Sentinel ships have been used in the Mediterranean as "safe havens" for migrants after deploying their own on-board rescue crafts and net-like structures that can scoop people out of the sea in rough weather. The scheme's backers argued that it could be used to persuade France that migrants could be safely picked up at sea and taken back to Calais or Dunkirk if the country abandoned its opposition to accepting returned migrants. Alternatively, the migrants could be transported to anywhere on the south coast. "It's like a floating safe haven with Border Force, immigration officials, police and medics on board from which you can deploy boats and drones," said a source involved in the plan. "Any vessel operating within its sphere of operations can use it as a command and control centre. "It would have complemented the Border Force. With its 10 or 12 boats, Border Force may be fully stretched so some migrants slip through or, in the worst case scenario, they get into trouble. "For the same price as the £28 million that we gave to the French to bolster their operations, you could have had five of these stationed in the Channel for a year. Once on board, the migrants could be returned safely to land."

  • Tucker Carlson Serves Up A Feast Of ‘Partisan Junk Food’ In Stinging Supercut

    Fox News is now “leaning even more heavily into its buffet of culture war cuisine,” said CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

  • Most Americans disapprove of Biden immigration executive order, as nearly half want to keep border wall

    About 55 per cent of Americans oppose recent executive order related to deporting immigrants

  • ‘Mafia boss’ arrested in Spanish job centre as he looked for work

    Giuseppe Refrigeri was arrested in the Costa del Sol resort of Estepona

  • Kayleigh McEnany: Donald Trump Finds It 'Kind Of Freeing' Being Off Twitter

    "I think he’s doing just fine without social media," claimed the former White House press secretary and new contributor for Fox News.

  • Sony has filed a patent for a system that could turn bananas and other household items into PlayStation controllers

    Sony's patent was filed with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. It was illustrated using bananas but apparently, other items could also be used as controllers

  • Taking names: Dem Rep. Lofgren catalogs GOP colleagues' election claims with a view toward discipline

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren's report examines social media posts and statements from Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the election results.

  • Kayleigh McEnany takes a swipe at Jen Psaki during new Fox role

    ‘I always knew where my boss stood ... I could walk in at any time,’ former press secretary says

  • Trump sued for 'incitement to riot' and terrorism over Capitol attack by House Democrat who served as impeachment manager

    "Trump directly incited the violence at the Capitol ... and then watched approvingly as the building was overrun," the suit states.

  • Kayleigh McEnany mocked for claiming Trump finds Twitter ban ‘freeing’

    McEnany said social media bans were not ‘about stopping violence. This is about stopping Trump, stopping his ideology, his movement, by removing him from society. We should all stand against it’

  • Goldman Sachs Could Earn $200 Million From Polar Vortex Energy Trading

    During the polar vortex which brought searing cold to much of the U.S. and disastrous conditions to Texas, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and other big investment banks racked up hundreds of millions of dollars -- on paper -- through energy trading. Goldman is currently sitting on a potential $200 million gold mine thanks to the massive, prolonged intrusion of Arctic air, according to Bloomberg. A Goldman spokesperson, Maeve DuVally, said "as a market-maker and liquidity provider, we were positioned to help our clients manage their risks in that challenging environment," though the assistance also proved very lucrative, at least nominally.

  • Newspaper deletes article comparing Covid lockdown to Anne Frank’s hiding from Nazis

    ‘Lessons in living from Anne Frank’ opinion piece attracted backlash

  • Florida beach hotspot bans spring breakers as Florida prepares for influx amid pandemic

    Thousands expected in state over next two weeks

  • Records show dozens of power plants repeat failures

    Nearly three dozen power facilities that failed in the 2011 winter storm failed again in 2021, according to an analysis by ABC13.

  • Parents encourage kids to burn masks on steps of state capitol

    Idaho has suffered worse from Covid-19 than some neighbouring states with 105 out of every 100,000 people dying compared to 54 in Oregon and 66 in Washington state

  • Man fatally struck by car was 'someone who truly cared'

    Loved ones gathered Saturday for a vigil to remember a Baltimore youth football coach who was fatally struck by a car. The vigil was held where Garrick Williams Jr. spent most of his time in the community on a football field at Jack Paulsen Park teaching youth athletes for years.

  • All The Dark Details You Need to Know About the 1985 Utah Bombings

    If you saw this twist coming, you've officially watched too many true crime shows.

  • Is There a New ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Airing This Week?

    Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, John Oliver has been broadcasting his weekly “Last Week Tonight” from home in a white-backgrounded “blank void” that looks very different from his usual New York City studio. Now in its sixth season, the HBO show picked up four Primetime Emmy Awards this year, including for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the fifth straight year. And the former “Daily Show” regular has spent much of last year chronicling not only the pandemic but also the presidential election — and getting a sewer plant in Danbury, Ct. named after him. Also Read: 'Last Week Tonight' Calls 'Horses-' on Misuse of 2019 Segment to Push Voter Fraud Claims There is a new episode of “Last Week Tonight” this week, March 7. Oliver returned Feb. 14 after a brief hiatus, and is back in his usual time slot at 11 p.m. EST on HBO. In last season’s finale, Oliver also took the opportunity to recap some of his personal highlights from the momentous year of 2020. “We sponsored a marble league, we made stamps to help the Postal Service, we tracked down this magnificent piece of rat erotica,” he began. “I got into a fight with Danbury, Connecticut, which resulted in them naming a sewage plant after me.” He also recapped his yearlong taunting of Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver, who gamely called in to inquire about “this strange, strange bit that you’ve somehow pulled me into” and then dragged Oliver into offering a very begrudging apology. Also Read: John Oliver Can't Believe He Still Has to Talk About 'This Asshole' Donald Trump (Video) Oliver closed the season finale with a more spectacular bit, getting up from his seat in the “blank void” to reveal a giant stage-set in some remote ravine-like location. As he walked toward the camera and away from the set, we saw that it was in fact shaped like a giant 2020 sign — which he promptly blew up in a fireball. “Let tomorrow be about solutions,” Oliver said to close the show, and the season, and the year. “Today is about vengeance. F— you, 2020. Get f—ed.” Read original story Is There a New ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Airing This Week? At TheWrap

  • ‘I will not step one foot out of line’: 18-year-old charged in Capitol riot begs for release

    He’s the youngest of the hundreds accused of joining in on the Capitol riots

  • Nicolas Cage just got married for the fifth time

    Nicolas Cage, 57, tied the knot with Riko Shibata, 26, in Las Vegas on February 16.