Tucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fox News star Tucker Carlson is having a moment — or, rather, another moment in a Zelig-like career full of them. Lately, he has been torching a select group of conservatives, and David Frum was added to that list Tuesday.

Carlson's ostensible target Tuesday night was the Central Intelligence Agency's curious new ad featuring an "intersectional" Latina millennial officer. Carlson eventually suggested the woman was actually a deep-cover operative trying to recruit agents to infiltrate the real threat to America — which, he assured his viewers, is definitely not white supremacists. No, "if you wanted to save America," he said, "these are the people you'd be worried about":

The decadent rich people from their class at Harvard. It's the gender studies program at Cornell. It's the cat cafes in Austin and Ashville. It's the Monday editorial meetings at The Atlantic magazine, where David From is treated as an important intellectual rather than some dopey middle-aged Canadian Twitter celebrity whose life goal is to force America into yet another unwinnable pointless war. [Tucker Carlson, Fox News]

How can Carlson — a self-described trust-fund kid who attended boarding school in Rhode Island and college in Connecticut before being rejected by the CIA — say all that with a straight face? Frum, the Twitter celebrity, tweeted an explanation.

Carlson criticizes the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq now, Frum writes, but "he was a FEROCIOUS advocate of both wars" at the time, "when it mattered." He went on to describe Carlson's "cowardly," amoral opportunism.

Are you not entertained?

More stories from theweek.com
5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woes
Josh Hawley claims he's being silenced in middle of live interview with Washington Post
The entire West Coast is now covered by an earthquake early warning system

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Lawyers Demand Enemies Pay for ‘Weaponizing Courts’

    REUTERSFormer President Donald Trump’s lawyers are asking a federal court to make Democrats pay. Literally.On Monday, the ex-president’s attorneys sent a new motion to the legal team representing Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and the NAACP in a lawsuit that alleges Trump conspired to incite the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and disrupt the Electoral College vote count, according to three people familiar with the document. Trump’s attorneys contend that the plaintiffs brought a “frivolous” suit against the twice-impeached former president, and argue that a federal judge should sanction the opposing side.In the motion, a copy of which was reviewed by The Daily Beast on Tuesday, Trump attorney Jesse Binnall argues that the lawsuit represents an attempt to “weaponize the federal court system in a political dispute” and use the courts to regulate “political speech.” As a result, Trump’s legal team says that Thompson, the 10 members of Congress who signed onto the suit, and their attorneys “should be ordered to pay President Trump’s fees and costs reasonably incurred in defending against this frivolous lawsuit and for such other sanctions as this Court finds just and reasonable.”Binnall, Trump’s attorney for Jan. 6 riot-related lawsuits, declined to comment on this story. A spokesperson for the plaintiffs’ attorneys also declined to comment.The motion mirrors former President Trump’s impeachment defense and argues that Trump’s rhetoric in the runup to the Jan. 6 riot amounted to constitutionally protected political speech. It further contends Democrats engaged in similar rhetorical flourishes, and that those pressing the case against Trump would be open to similar suits for their own rhetorical excesses, should the suit prevail.Trump Lawyers Up for the Capitol Police Officers’ MAGA Riot LawsuitAmong the others supposedly open to liability, Binnall claims that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged “an insurrection by left-wing demonstrators who raided the Hart Senate Office Building on Oct. 4, 2018, to obstruct the Senate’s confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh.”Capitol Police charged roughly 300 protesters with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” during a protest against Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination hearings as demonstrators organized by the Women’s March chanted “Hey, hey, ho, ho—Kavanaugh has got to go.”No injuries were reported.The new motion pays particular attention to Rep. Maxine Waters, a favorite target of the former president and a plaintiff in the Thompson suit. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Trump himself had recently told his advisers he wanted attacks on Waters to be heavily factored into the legal and messaging pushback against riot-related litigation.Binnall argues that Waters “actively encouraged rioters and violence” and cites comments made by the California congresswoman that protesters need to “get more confrontational” if convicted killer Derek Chauvin was not found guilty in the murder of Floyd and a 2018 speech in which she encouraged supporters to confront Trump administration staff and tell them “they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”Spokespeople for Pelosi and Waters did not respond to requests for comment. Rep. Thompson, the original plaintiff in the case, remains undeterred, according to a spokesperson.“For reasons that we will explain in our filing in court, Mr. Trump cannot rely on the First Amendment to shield his unlawful conduct or to avoid being held accountable for it,” a Thompson spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. mocked a new CIA recruitment ad in which a staffer identified as a millennial with anxiety

    The CIA launched a website and a series of advertisements in an attempt to attract a more diverse pool of applicants for jobs.

  • South Korea says AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines 87% effective after first shot

    One dose of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer was 86.6% effective in preventing infections among people aged 60 and older, real world data released by South Korea showed on Wednesday. Data by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed the Pfizer vaccine, jointly developed by BioNTech, was 89.7% effective in preventing infection at least two weeks after a first dose was given, while the AstraZeneca shot was 86.0% effective. Its analysis is based on more than 3.5 million people in South Korea aged 60 and older for two months from Feb. 26 and included 521,133 people who received a first dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca shot.

  • Once GOP governor of Florida, Crist now runs as Democrat

    U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who served as Florida governor for a single term before running for other offices, is seeking the state’s highest office once again — this time as a Democrat. After releasing videos Tuesday confirming his candidacy, Crist held an outdoor rally that sought to contrast his record with that of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I'm running so you will be in charge again,” Crist told the crowd at a campaign kickoff rally in St. Petersburg.

  • Fiona Hill kept a box under her desk while working in the Trump White House in case she had to leave

    "By the time I got in ... there were so many people that had already gone out the revolving door," Hill said of working in the Trump administration.

  • Former Obama tech adviser says Facebook could give Trump a 'partial reinstatement'

    Facebook is set to decide Wednesday whether former President Trump will be allowed to return to the platform following his suspension in January.

  • Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh alllmost says they assumed Chadwick Boseman was going to win

    The end of the 2021 Oscars ceremony was bizarre for a number of reasons, mostly because of the fact that Best Actor In A Leading Role was presented after Best Picture. Anthony Hopkins won that final Academy Award for his work in The Father, but since he wasn’t in attendance and the Oscars had outlawed Zoom call-ins, the show just… stopped. Now, 2021 Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh has offered some insight into what happened there, and it at least partially revolves around something that a lot of Oscar viewers guessed that night: They assumed Chadwick Boseman was going to win Best Actor, and they wanted to end on that.

  • Paul Ryan, It’s Time for You to Stand Up to Fox

    An open letter to a member of Rupert Murdoch’s board of directors.

  • Woman shares reaction to husband’s ‘insane’ household demands: ‘Stop entertaining this behavior’

    The husband is a stay-at-home dad but she is still doing the bulk of the housework.

  • Photo of Chauvin juror wearing "BLM" shirt raises questions about potential appeal

    A photo of one of the jurors who convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has raised questions about his impartiality during the trial, and about whether the verdict could be overturned in an appeal.Why it matters: 31-year-old juror Brandon Mitchell said he answered "no" to questions in a juror questionnaire about whether he attended demonstrations or marches in Minneapolis after Floyd's death, and about protests against police brutality. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A photo that surfaced on social media shows Mitchell attending the anniversary of the March on Washington last summer, while wearing a T-shirt depicting Martin Luther King Jr. with the words, “Get your knee off our necks" and "BLM." He is also wearing a hat that says "Black Lives Matter."Defense attorney Mike Padden told the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune it is "disconcerting" that Mitchell did not divulge his participation in the march, adding that he may have been removed from the jury pool had he done so. What he's saying: "I think I was being extremely honest, for sure," Mitchell told the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune about attending the event, which he characterized as a voter registration rally. "I gave my views on everything — on the case, on Black Lives Matter.""I'd never been to [Washington] D.C.," Mitchell added. "The opportunity to go to D.C., the opportunity to be around thousands and thousands of Black people; I just thought it was a good opportunity to be a part of something."Mitchell said the picture was posted by his uncle, and that he doesn't remember wearing or owning the shirt. He said the event was "100 percent not" a march for Floyd.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Roberto Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame board, remains enshrined amid sexual misconduct allegation

    Alomar lost his job with the Hall of Fame, but remains a member.

  • Woman exposes ex-boyfriend's alleged disturbing behavior after breakup: 'Probably dodged a serial killer'

    Ever been ghosted? Certainly not on this level.

  • 'My first new house in 40 years and it’s gone': Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes cause heavy damage across South; at least 3 dead

    The South was again at risk of severe weather Tuesday, the National Weather Service says, after tornadoes damaged parts of Mississippi and Kentucky.

  • 'My fellow American': Biden sends letter to stimulus check recipients, echoing mailer sent by Trump

    Joe Biden's letter to stimulus check recipients is similar to a Donald Trump mailing that prompted accusations he was politicizing the IRS.

  • Report: Los Angeles County said Vanessa Bryant has no 'viable legal claims' in crash photos lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County and others after graphic photos of the crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others were allegedly shared by officers.

  • Dana White slams 'disgusting' early release of Sheldon Silver from prison

    UFC president Dana White is no fan of Silver’s and was irate to hear of his release.

  • 'I've had it with her': McCarthy criticism of Liz Cheney caught on hot mic

    The comments from the House minority leader were picked up prior to a Tuesday morning Fox News interview.

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • George Lucas was convinced 'Star Wars' would flop and refused to believe it was a hit until he got a call telling him to turn on the news

    During a 2015 panel, Lucas recalled how no one thought the movie would be a hit - not himself, not 20th Century Fox, and not even his friends.

  • Buffett: It's 'corporate fiction' to say higher business taxes hurt customers

    At the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Warren Buffett responded to concerns about President Joe Biden's proposed tax changes.