Tucker Carlson celebrated getting his vanished documents back, but gave no details of how or why they are 'damning' for the Biden campaign

Fox News host Tucker Carlson got his lost documents back from UPS, the company that lost them in transit, he said on Thursday.

Carlson had claimed on his show that the documents are "damning" for the Biden campaign and played up the significance of them going missing.

Carlson said that he and his team were still "assessing" the documents, and again did not go into detail on their contents.

Fox News, the Biden campaign and UPS did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said that he has been reunited with documents that UPS lost in the post — but did not explain why they are, as he claims, "damning" for the Biden campaign.

On Wednesday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Carlson told his viewers that the set of documents had "vanished" as they were being couriered to him.

UPS confirmed to Business Insider that it was the company that had lost the documents, and later announced that they had been found and given back.

Having retrieved them, Carlson did not go into any detail about them or about why they would be damaging to Joe Biden's campaign.

"We wanted to assess what we had and we're still assessing it," he said.

He had earlier played up their purported impact, saying on Wednesday's show: "We believe those documents are authentic, they're real, and they're damning."

Carlson segue from the documents that were lost to telling viewers that his show receives many documents concerning the Biden family — particularly his son Hunter — but that some are never reported on.

"Hunter Biden is a fallen man at this point," he said, adding that he knew Hunter and his wife well. Hunter is, he said, a man who at one point lost control of his "demons."

Tucker Carlson still has questions for UPS

On Thursday night Carlson was also unsatisfied with the explanation given to him by UPS for the temporary disappearance of the documents, which were on a flash drive.

According to Carlson, UPS said the drive had been found by a staffer and left on a superior's desk. But, Carlson wanted to know, "How did our flash drive get separated from the package that we sent it in? That seemed like something worth knowing."

The envelope had been witnessed as being well sealed, he said, adding it was unlikely a machine had torn it open by mistake because "UPS says that almost never happens."

He continued by hinting heavily at a malicious cause.

"So we're left with the obvious explanation," he said. "Someone, for some reason, opened our package and removed a flash drive containing documents that were damaging to the Biden family. We'd love to know who would do that, and why."

UPS and Fox News did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

