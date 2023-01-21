Tucker Carlson on Chinese government co-parenting children
Tucker Carlson on Chinese government co-parenting children
Tucker Carlson on Chinese government co-parenting children
Hillis' sister said Thursday that his health "is looking good and has all improved"
Everyone loves the idea of earning money with the least amount of effort, and real estate is one area where this is quite possible. Find: Here's Why 1 in 5 Americans Are Considering Switching...
A little stronger than a neutral, but calm and collected enough to create a tranquil vibe, grey seems like a super easy color to incorporate into most spaces when, actually, knowing what colors go with grey isn't always that obvious. We've spoken to a handful of interior designers, decorators, and color palette experts to get their insights on exactly how to make the most of whatever shade of grey you’re hoping to work into your interior design scheme.
After months and months of predictions and discourse, the Oscar nominations are finally here. We’ve got our list of hopeful nominees rounded up, and now we can only wait to see what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided. Here’s a rundown on when and how you can watch the nominations live.
General Motors is considering launching a two-door, sub-$30,000 electric pickup that would be smaller than the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz
Here’s what the investigation has found.
This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that was overturned last summer. MAKERS sat down with Women's March executive director Rachel Carmona to talk about the evolving fight for reproductive freedoms.
Republican Long Island leaders are blasting the housing plan unveiled in Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State. They agree the island needs more affordable housing, but not forced by Albany. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Hillis is out after nearly three weeks in the hospital
The group is a tax-exempt charity and under the law cannot engage in politics at all.
The nation will be watching as Indiana lawmakers decide on abortion limits after a story about a 10-year-old rape victim went viral.
It's a long list.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday knocked the United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) “completely ridiculous” appointment of a state-run oil company chief to lead United Nations climate talks in Dubai at the end of this year. “Lobbyists have been influencing these conferences since forever, and this just puts a very clear face to it. … It’s…
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The firing of Arruda, who had been commander since Dec. 28, was reported earlier on Saturday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and TV network Globonews. Brazil's army and the Ministry of Defense did not immediately comment on the matter.
State police continue to investigate a fatal crash on I-287 Wednesday, where firefighters teamed up to free a trapped van driver
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, nicknamed 'Splash Mountain', is sad to see his favorite Disney ride close on Jan. 23.
Newsday reported that when constituents tried calling George Santos' local office this week, they were redirected to another GOP congressman's office.
An air defence system has been installed 10 kilometres from the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet, referring to Sirena Telegram channel Details: The author of the video reports that it was shot on 6 January near the village of Zarechye, in the Odintsovo city district of Moscow.
JPMorgan's board heeded an outcry from shareholders about Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's compensation.
The creation of mobile anti-aircraft fire groups is gaining momentum on the northern fronts of Ukraine; they will be located in the areas where Russian UAVs, cruise missiles or aircraft might be actively deployed.