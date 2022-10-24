Tucker Carlson Declares War Over Diss
A weak insult aimed at the Fox News host’s son has triggered infighting in the Republican Party.
An angry call from Fox News host Tucker Carlson and public swipes from Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) over an anonymous quote in a story are whipping up a frenzy over the race for what would be the No. 3 leadership slot if Republicans win the House. Carlson, Trump, Jr. and…
Ted Cruz explains on the View why he backed Trump after Trump insulted his father and wifeThe View, ABC
The U.S. is facing a butter shortage in 2022. The price of butter has gone up 24.6 percent, and will be harder to find this coming holiday season.
The quarterback and GOP Florida governor had an exchange during an NFL game, according to Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
Guillermo del Toro collects his favorite genre directors and lets them loose in a frequently chilling, thrilling Netflix anthology Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Is a Horror Anthology Haunted By Creative Freedom: Review Clint Worthington
Kaivon Dashawn Belton, 18, is accused in a string of robberies across Charlotte and targeted several victims on the same day, according to warrants.
Netflix's new anthology horror series premieres Tuesday, October 25th. Cabinet of Curiosities: Everything We Know About Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Anthology Series Joe Eckstein
Hong Kong stocks swooned Monday after China unveiled a new leadership team packed with Xi Jinping’s proteges. Markets don’t always get things right – but this time they may have.
What the cast has been up to post-beheadings, poisonings, stabbings, and being burned alive by a dragon.View Entire Post ›
The Department of Health and Human Services will give $1 million to a group to develop a "vaccine misinformation" tool that predicts viral social media posts.
FOX 5's Tucker Barnes tries out his running skills -- in high heels! It's all in celebration of the 35th Annual High Heel Race taking place in D.C. on Tuesday.
An advisory committee voted in favor of adding COVID-19 vaccines to the CDC’s recommended, routine immunization schedule for adults and children.
The sheriff in metropolitan Phoenix said Monday he's stepped up security around ballot drop boxes after a series of incidents involving people keeping watch on the boxes and taking video of voters after they were apparently inspired by lies about the 2020 election. On Friday, deputies responded when two masked people carrying guns and wearing bulletproof vests showed up at a drop box in Mesa, a Phoenix suburb. The secretary of state said her office has received six cases of potential voter intimidation to the state attorney general and the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as a threatening email sent to the state elections director.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed TE Erick All is out for the year after undergoing surgery last week.
During the 117th Congress, our office sought to bring Midwest solutions to the national stage.
After Madonna used a clown emoji while comparing Cardi B’s song “WAP” to her Sex book, the rapper took to Twitter to slam the pop star who she once called her "idol."
“You’re maybe wondering how I can come to work today,” the anchor said. “The answer is my mom would have wanted me to"
Kanye West is no longer a client at CAA, Variety has confirmed. In addition, a completed documentary about West will be shelved in light of his recent antisemitic comments, MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo on Monday. “This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made […]
Houston Astros fan Jim Mattress Mack McIngvale is four wins away from winning a huge, record-setting $75 million bet.
The beloved actor, writer, and singer was 67 years old. Leslie Jordan Killed in Car Crash After Suffering Medical Emergency Alex Young and Eddie Fu