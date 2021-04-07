Tucker Carlson defended a man accused of storming the Capitol with zip-tie handcuffs, asking for 'perspective' in how he is treated

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Porter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson defended Capitol riots suspect Eric Munchel on the April 6 edition of his Fox News show. Fox News

  • Tucker Carlson defended the Capitol riots suspect who was pictured carrying zip-tie handcuffs.

  • Carlson said a judge's earlier characterization of him as dangerous was misleading.

  • The host has long sought to portray the response to the riots as a bid to persecute conservatives.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday defended Eric Munchel, who prosecutors identified as the man pictured during the Capitol riot in the Senate chamber in tactical gear with zip-tie handcuffs.

The image - alongside a second figure said to be his mother Lisa Eisenhart - became one of the defining scenes of the unrest on January 6. The two were arrested together.

zip tie guy capitol eric munchel
Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In a monologue Tuesday night, Carlson criticized a decision by a judge to hold the pair in custody until their trial because they were deemed dangerous. The decision was later overturned by a different judge, and the two were freed under house arrest last week.

"Neither Lisa Eisenhart or her son damaged any property in the Capitol or committed any violence, they just walked in to what we used to refer to as 'The People's House,'" said Carlson.

"And yet somehow Joe Biden's Justice Department convinced a federal judge that Lisa Eisenhart was quote 'a threat to our Republic' and her son was a 'would be martyr.' Keep in mind, these are people whose crime was trespassing in the Capitol. We're not endorsing that, but some perspective please."

Both Munchel and Eisenhart have been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, conspiracy and civil disorder. They deny the charges.

The pair were release from custody last week to await trial under home confinement in Tennessee. They were allowed to leave custody thanks to a ruling from a federal appeals court, which drew a distinction between violent and non-violent rioters, reported the Associated Press.

The ruling overturned a decision by a US District Court judge, who had said the pair were extremists, too dangerous to be released.

Federal agents had been investigating whether Munchel or others carrying zip-tie restraints had planned on taking hostages. No evidence of such plans has emerged publicly, The Washington Post reported.

Munchel has claimed in court filings he found the zip-tie handcuffs on a table inside the Capitol building and took them to ensure they weren't by police used to restrain protestors, and did not enter carrying them.

According to the AP, prosecutors allege that Munchel and Eisenhart wore bulletproof tactical vests while storming the Capitol, that Munchel carried a stun gun and that the pair stashed weapons in a bag outside the building before entering.

Carlson has long sought to portray the reaction to the January 6 violence as overblown, and the Biden administration's push to clamp down on far-right extremism as a covert bid to persecute ordinary conservatives.

Michael Sherwin, a federal prosecutor who led the investigation into the riots until March, told CBS News that the Justice Department was pursuing 400 criminal cases in relation to the Capitol riots.

He said that of those defendants, "the majority of those, 80, 85%, maybe even 90" had been charged with non-violent offences, with 100 charged with violence against police, 25 with destroying federal property, and more than 25 with conspiracy.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker Carlson: Unequal treatment under the law

    Tucker examines the disproportionate punishment given to those in the Capitol on Jan 6 and those participating in BLM protests

  • Piers Morgan claims he was 'under attack' from Meghan Markle during interview with Tucker Carlson

    Morgan claims Markle was making stuff up in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, even going so far as to compare the duchess to former President Donald Trump.

  • Rachel Hollis compared herself to Harriet Tubman and Malala Yousafzai. It didn't go well.

    Author Rachel Hollis is being called "tone-deaf" and “privileged AF” for her latest viral TikTok gaffe.

  • The GOP's flailing response to the Georgia voting law backlash shows how lost the party is

    In a strange twist of events, the typically pro-corporate, hyper-patriotic GOP is now calling for boycotts of Coke, and America's favorite pastime.

  • Corporate America tears down Biden's infrastructure plan

    Executives at some of America’s largest companies complain much more bitterly in private about the White House approach.

  • Gaetz, under investigation for sex allegations, sought blanket pardon from Trump: Sources

    During the final weeks of President Donald Trump's administration, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the White House for a blanket presidential pardon --- a request that was ultimately not granted, according to sources familiar with the matter. Gaetz’s seeking of a preemptive pardon for crimes that may have been committed was first reported by the New York Times. Trump was aware of Gaetz’s request, but the idea was quickly dismissed inside the White House, sources told ABC News.

  • World powers seek to bring U.S. back into Iran nuclear deal

    Officials from five world powers are trying to bring the United States back into the foundering nuclear deal they signed with Iran in 2015.

  • Red Sox vs. Rays highlights: J.D. Martinez walks it off for Sox in the 12th

    After a brutal blunder earlier in the game, J.D. Martinez redeemed himself with a 12th-inning walk-off for the Red Sox vs. the Rays on Tuesday night.

  • Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

    A Buddhist monk who was trapped by floodwaters inside a cave in northern Thailand for four days has been rescued by divers, a provincial official said Wednesday. The 46-year-old monk, Phra Manas, entered Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province on Saturday to meditate, said Therayuth Chandithawong, chief of the provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Thai Navy Seals and an international team of cave divers and hundreds of helpers managed the extremely complicated rescue of the 12 boys and their coach.

  • Video shows a dramatic helicopter rescue from a cargo ship being thrown around on rough seas off Norway

    The Eemslift Hendrika was drifting towards Norway after getting into distress. Authorities worry the ship could cause an oil spill if it hits land.

  • A 'double mutant' coronavirus variant found in India was spotted in California - but there's no evidence it's 'doubly scary'

    Scientists have spotted a new variant with two worrisome mutations in California and India. There's no indication yet this variant can evade vaccines.

  • Russian FM in Pakistan, Afghan talks to dominate agenda

    Russia’s foreign minister arrived Tuesday in Pakistan for a two-day visit expected to focus on efforts to bring peace to neighboring Afghanistan. Sergey Lavrov's visit comes as a May 1 deadline for U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan in line with a deal Washington signed a year ago with the Taliban seems increasingly unlikely. “A common concern is the situation in Afghanistan,” said a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

  • NFL player backpedals after tweet with Asian slur: ‘I have learned a valuable lesson’

    Tampa Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis apologized for using an anti-Asian slur in a tweet that later got deleted.

  • US restaurants face ketchup packet shortage amid Covid pandemic

    The coronavirus pandemic leads to a surge in demand for single-use packs of the popular condiment.

  • Biden: All U.S. adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccination on April 19

    In what has become something of a pattern, President Biden announced Tuesday that he has surpassed his own relatively modest pandemic-related promise, in this case that all American adults would be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

  • Tokyo Olympics: North Korea to skip Games over Covid-19 fears

    The announcement puts an end to Seoul's hopes of using the Games to engage with Pyongyang.

  • Mozambique Palma attack: How people tried to flee the assault

    Survivors and their family members recount what happened when Islamist militants targeted Palma.

  • Staal scores twice, Hurricanes rally past Panthers 5-2

    Jordan Staal scored twice, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied with four goals in the third period to beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Tuesday night. Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal against his former team and assisted on Dougie Hamilton’s tying goal early in the third, also on the power play. Jesper Fast had a late goal for Carolina, and Sebastian Aho had three assists.

  • Derek Chauvin trial, day 7: EMT says Minneapolis policy requires police to call ambulance, render medical aid in ‘critical’ situations

    Minneapolis officers responsible for training police took the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.

  • Gallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents

    "I think what we have to do as a party is battle the damage to the Democratic brand," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jamie Harrison said on The Daily Beast's latest New Abnormal podcast. Gallup reported Wednesday that, at least relatively speaking, the Democratic brand is doing pretty good. In the first quarter of 2021, 49 percent of U.S. adults identified as Democrats or independents with Democratic leanings, versus 40 percent for Republicans and GOP leaders, Gallup said. "The 9-percentage-point Democratic advantage is the largest Gallup has measured since the fourth quarter of 2012. In recent years, Democratic advantages have typically been between 4 and 6 percentage points." New Gallup polling finds that in the first quarter of 2021, an average of 49% of Americans identify with/lean toward the Democratic Party, versus 40 percent for Republicans. That's the largest gap since 2012:https://t.co/YpUvqBKxLx pic.twitter.com/JrNXQvisbv — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 7, 2021 When Gallup stripped out the independents, 30 percent of U.S. adults identified as Democrats, 25 percent as Republicans, and 11 percent were independents with no partisan leanings. The rise in the number of independents, to 44 percent from 38 percent in the previous quarter, "correlates with the decline in Republican Party identification, just as in 2013, when the GOP saw a drop in the popularity during the government shutdown over the Affordable Care Act," Gallup says. Democratic affiliation has hovered around 30 percent for most of the past eight years. Party identification, polled on every Gallup survey, is "something that we think is important to track to give a sense to the relevant strength of the two parties at any one point in time and how party preferences are responding to events," Gallup senior editor Jeff Jones told USA Today. Republicans recovered from their 2013 deficit "to make gains in the 2014 midterm elections and are hoping to duplicate that feat in 2022," Gallup notes. "Like in 2014, their hopes may rest largely on the popularity level of the incumbent Democratic president." Gallup currently has President Biden's approval rating at 54 percent. More stories from theweek.comWhy would Matt Gaetz resign?Janet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationMatt Gaetz was the main opponent of Florida's nonconsensual 'revenge porn' law, GOP lawmaker says