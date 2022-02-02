Tucker Carlson donated $250 to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reelection campaign

NEW YORK — He’s putting his money where his mouth is.

Fox News firebrand Tucker Carlson donated $250 to a reelection campaign for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), according to federal election filings.

The donation was dated Sept. 15, 2021, according to the Federal Election Commission’s website. Political website The Hill reported that the donation was part of an auction fund-raiser, where Carlson bid on a .50-caliber sniper rifle. It’s unknown if he won the auction.

Greene, 47, is best known for her conspiracy theories and her virulent anti-vaccine, anti-mask takes, which have caused her to rack up fines for refusing to mask up in the House of Representatives.

Carlson, 52, was most recently seen complaining that M&Ms aren’t sexy enough.

Journalists — not that Carlson considers himself one by any hard-and-fast definition — often give to political campaigns. A study in 2016 found that reporters and other journalists donated nearly $400,000 combined to campaigns during that cycle.