Tucker Carlson donated $250 to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reelection campaign

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tucker Carlson
    Tucker Carlson
    American political commentator

NEW YORK — He’s putting his money where his mouth is.

Fox News firebrand Tucker Carlson donated $250 to a reelection campaign for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), according to federal election filings.

The donation was dated Sept. 15, 2021, according to the Federal Election Commission’s website. Political website The Hill reported that the donation was part of an auction fund-raiser, where Carlson bid on a .50-caliber sniper rifle. It’s unknown if he won the auction.

Greene, 47, is best known for her conspiracy theories and her virulent anti-vaccine, anti-mask takes, which have caused her to rack up fines for refusing to mask up in the House of Representatives.

Carlson, 52, was most recently seen complaining that M&Ms aren’t sexy enough.

Journalists — not that Carlson considers himself one by any hard-and-fast definition — often give to political campaigns. A study in 2016 found that reporters and other journalists donated nearly $400,000 combined to campaigns during that cycle.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Progressive Lawmaker Claims She Did Nothing Wrong. Her Former Allies Aren’t So Sure

    Rep. Marie Newman is accused of making a quid-pro-quo job offer to convince a potential rival not to run against her

  • Democratic congresswoman refuses to meet with unvaccinated constituents

    Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and members of her staff will not hold in-person meetings with people yet to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • How Kentucky basketball's remaining schedule can position Wildcats for No. 1 seed

    After its blowout of Kansas, Kentucky basketball is mounting a case to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

  • Dangerous Trump Is In 'Burn-It-All-Down Mode,' Warns NYT Reporter Maggie Haberman

    He "really doesn't care anymore" and is going for broke, so far without major consequences, as usual, says Haberman.

  • Litman: OK, Justice Department, you have plenty of evidence to indict Trump now

    Just the publicly available evidence is sufficient to bring an indictment against Trump for the federal crime of obstructing Congress' certification of the election results.

  • Ex-President Bush backs two high-profile Republicans slammed by Trump

    Former President George W. Bush gave money to the reelection campaigns of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in the final months of 2021, a show of support for two of former President Trump's top Republican targets of the 2022 midterm elections.According to Federal Election Commission filings, Bush funneled two separate donations of $2,900 to Cheney in late October - the maximum contribution an individual can give a...

  • Trump: Pence Should Be Investigated for Not Reversing My Election Loss

    Reuters/Carlos BarriaFormer President Donald Trump has urged congressional Jan. 6 investigators to open up a probe against his former vice president, Mike Pence, over his refusal to help Trump overturn the 2020 election result.Pence and Trump haven’t been on speaking terms since last year, when the then-VP went against Trump’s orders and fulfilled his duty to certify Joe Biden’s election victory in Congress. But their relationship plumbed new depths Tuesday, when Trump released a statement sayin

  • NY Attorney General Letitia James reacts to Trump calling her ‘racist’ over lawsuit: ‘We will win’

    New York Attorney General Letitia James has emerged as a powerful figure since launching several high-profile investigations, including probes into […] The post NY Attorney General Letitia James reacts to Trump calling her ‘racist’ over lawsuit: ‘We will win’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Trump, citing New York prosecutor's email, decries probe as political

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his family on Tuesday called a civil investigation of their business practices "selective prosecution," arguing that an email by New York state's top prosecutor to her supporters showed she was motivated by politics. The Trumps are trying to stop Attorney General Letitia James from forcing Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, to testify in the probe into whether their family business misrepresented the value of its assets for financial benefit. Neither Trump nor his children have been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

  • How Matt Gaetz’s Battered Campaign Bled Almost $100,000 in 2021

    Greg NashFederal sex crime investigations don’t pay.That appears to be one takeaway—among many—from the year that has befallen beleaguered Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).After two breakneck fundraising quarters to kick off 2021, his campaign committee, Friends of Matt Gaetz, ended with a $94,838.65 loss on the year, according to a report filed on Monday with the Federal Election Commission.Those first six months saw record fundraising for the three-term Republican, and it likely would have been a banner

  • South Carolina candidate for governor says he’s switching parties after $15 wage split

    “By refusing to adhere to this important party platform issue, Mr. Cunningham has created great division within the Democratic Party,” Gary Votour said.

  • 'Just Not Smart': George Conway Lays Into Trump's 'Incriminating' Statement

    "Somebody really should read him his Miranda rights. He has the right to remain silent," the conservative attorney said.

  • If Trump Is Right About Pence, Kamala Harris Picks The Next President, Quips Dem Lawmaker

    Trump's Twitter critics hail fair turnabout.

  • Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over reelection challenge

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) sued members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday, saying it does not have the authority to prevent him from running for re-election.Driving the news: North Carolina voters in January petitioned the NCSBE to disqualify Cawthorn from running because of his involvement in the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThat challenge argues

  • George Conway Says Trump Is ‘Incriminating’ Himself: ‘Not a Smart Man’

    During a CNN appearance, Conway said someone should read Trump his rights

  • Anderson Cooper Spots Most 'Revealing Statement' From Donald Trump's Rally

    Donald Trump said "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.

  • Trump tore up records turned over to House Capitol attack committee

    National Archives says it received ripped-up documents from White House, while Trump says Pence should be investigated Donald Trump at a rally in Conroe, Texas, at the weekend. Trump said on Tuesday Mike Pence should be investigated by the Capitol attack committee. Photograph: Brian Cahn/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Some of the White House records turned over to the House committee investigating the January 6 attack were ripped up by Donald Trump, the National Archives said. It also emerged on Tuesday

  • Ohio secretary of state finds 27 potentially illegal votes

    Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) has referred just 27 potential instances of illegal votes cast in the 2020 presidential election to state and local prosecutors for investigation, an indication of what he called a secure election two years ago.In a press release Tuesday, LaRose said his office had identified 62 potential cases of election fraud in recent years. Of those, 31 were noncitizens who registered to vote but did not cast a...

  • Trump's Grip on GOP Faces New Strains

    About halfway into his Texas rally Saturday evening, Donald Trump pivoted toward the teleprompter and away from a meandering set of grievances to rattle off a tightly prepared list of President Joe Biden’s failings and his own achievements. “Let’s simply compare the records,” Trump said, as supporters in “Trump 2024” shirts cheered behind him, framed perfectly in the television shot. Trump, who later went on to talk about “that beautiful, beautiful house that happens to be white,” has left incre

  • A Columbus man was one of Trump’s fake electors in Georgia. Will legal issues follow?

    Joseph Brannan was one of 16 Republican presidential electors who cast their ballots for Donald Trump and falsely claimed he won the state. Could he face state or criminal charges? What to know.