Tucker Carlson: Elizabeth Warren Is ‘Cory Booker-Level’ White

On his first night back from vacation following the firestorm of controversy he set off by claiming white supremacy is a hoax, Fox News host Tucker Carlson made another cringeworthy comment when he used an African-American senator’s supposed lack of blackness to make fun of how white another senator is.

During Monday night’s broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson welcomed on frequent guest Mark Steyn—who served as guest host while Carlson was on break—to discuss Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s public apology to tribal leaders over her Native American DNA test snafu.

“Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for the harm I have caused,” Warren said at the Native American Presidential Forum in Iowa on Monday. “I have listened and I have learned—a lot. And I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together.”

After accusing the Massachusetts senator of using her previous claims of Native American ancestry to get ahead in her career, Steyn then took the opportunity to crack a joke at her expense.

“As I always say, she is the whitest white since Frosty the Snowman fell in a vat of White-Out,” the conservative commentator exclaimed. “You can’t get any whiter.”

Carlson, meanwhile, interjected by taking aim at a frequent target of his—Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who also is running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“She’s Cory Booker-level,” the Fox News host cackled.

Somewhat ironically, while Carlson was out, Steyn made similar comments about the New Jersey senator.

“Meanwhile, you have someone like Cory Booker who’s been to Harvard, Oxford, and Yale Law School, the three best universities on the planet, pretending he’s like some homie from the hood,” Steyn said on Tucker Carlson Tonight earlier this month.

