Tucker Carlson Falsely Claims no Guns Were Found Among Jan 6 Rioters

ABC News

President Joe Biden is out Tuesday with a new plan he says will shore up Medicare’s finances through 2050 by increasing taxes on the wealthy and allowing more negotiation on prescription drug prices. The plan, unveiled by Biden in a New York Times op-ed on Tuesday, is part of the White House’s overall budget proposal set to be released later this week as a battle brews on Capitol Hill over the debt ceiling. Republicans have said they won't raise the debt ceiling without cuts to federal spending, while Democrats have advocated for a clean increase to fulfill the nation's obligations.