Tucker Carlson departs Fox News, pushed out by Rupert Murdoch

Tucker Carlson speaks at 2022 Fox Nation Patriot Awards in Hollywood, Fla., in November. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News.

The network announced the departure of its top-rated and most provocative conservative prime-time host Monday with no explanation. His last show was Friday.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the network said in a statement. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

A Fox News representative had no other details on Carlson's exit. People familiar with the situation who were not authorized to comment publicly said the decision to fire Carlson came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Carlson's exit is related to the discrimination lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg, the producer fired by the network last month, the people said. Carlson's senior executive producer Justin Wells has also been terminated, according to people familiar with the matter. A Fox News representative would not comment.

Murdoch is also said to be concerned over Carlson's coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in which the host has promoted the conspiracy theory that it was provoked by government agents.

Carlson has called Ray Epps — a Texas man who participated in the storming of the Capitol but did not enter the building — an FBI plant, without presenting any evidence.

Epps was interviewed Sunday on "60 Minutes" and said he has been subjected to death threats as a result of Carlson's statements about him. The FBI told "60 Minutes" that Epps has never worked for the agency.

The decision is not related to the $787.5-million settlement Fox News agreed to pay to Dominion Voting Systems last week, according to a representative for Dominion.

However, some of the comments that Carlson had made about management in communications that turned up in the discovery process for the case may have also played a role in Carlson's demise.

Dominion accused Fox of knowingly making false claims related to the 2020 election.

Story continues

Grossberg was moved off of "Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo" and onto "Tucker Carlson Tonight," where she said was bullied and subjected to antisemitic comments. She filed a lawsuit in New York.

Carlson was by far the most popular individual host on Fox News, averaging more than 3 million viewers a night.

But he also brought controversy to the network on a regular basis with his provocative views on immigration and race, which alienated advertisers.

Starting Monday, Carlson's 8 p.m. Eastern time slot will be filled by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named, the company said.

This is a developing story.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.