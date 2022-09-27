Tucker Carlson Goes Full Fanboy Over Italy's Far-Right Leader

Tucker Carlson on Monday heaped praise on Giorgia Meloni, the far-right Italian leader who is poised to become her country’s next prime minister.

Carlson, the conspiracy theory-spewing Fox News personality, claimed Meloni isn’t the hard-right politician that her critics portray her as, despite the neo-fascist roots of her Brothers of Italy party.

The prime-time presenter also suggested the GOP adopt Meloni’s tone on what he described as the “onslaught” of “poisonous ideologies” that are faced by American families.

Then, before playing a clip of Meloni, he added: “As you watch this, ask yourself if you would vote for a candidate like this if you had the chance in our country?”

Carlson has similarly fawned over Hungary’s authoritarian prime minister, Viktor Orban.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

