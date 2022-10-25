Tucker Carlson Goes Full QAnon With Deranged Attack On Democrats

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson flirted with QAnon conspiracies on Monday, suggesting that the Democratic Party was a “child sacrifice cult” because its donors were trying to protect women’s reproductive rights.

“They’re going to take your abortions away. That was the Democratic message for the midterm elections, the ones that are coming up in just a few days,” Carlson said on his show.

Tucker Carlson flirted with QAnon conspiracies on Monday, suggesting that the Democratic Party was a “child sacrifice cult.” (Photo: Fox News)

Carlson compared a woman’s right to choose whether or not to give birth to COVID-19 mask and vaccination mandates, citing the phrase “my body my choice.”

“Yeah, it would be a shame if states got to control people’s bodies, like telling people what to wear on their faces or what drugs they have to be injected with,” he said.

“Abortion politics is a total fixation of Democratic donors,” he added. “It’s the main thing they care about. Why is that, by the way? It’s a religion. It’s a child sacrifice cult.”

One QAnon conspiracy theory falsely holds that former President Donald Trump was working to save the nation from a group of Satan-worshipping elites who run a child sex-trafficking ring. QAnon followers believe that this cabal includes top Democrats and Hollywood celebrities.

Democrats began focusing on protecting abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, reversing 50 years of precedent. Since then, nearly half of the states have either banned abortion or are working to do so.

