Tucker Carlson Goes On Racist Rant To Celebrate Migrants' Relocation To Martha's Vineyard

Tucker Carlson went on a racist rant Thursday night while celebrating what he called the “happy story” of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two immigrant-filled planes to Martha’s Vineyard this week.

The Fox News host, who suggested sending migrants “in huge numbers” to Martha’s Vineyard back in July, said the island lacked diversity and claimed DeSantis was just trying to help.

He starts by saying the community is 89% white. He then praises it for being wonderful, but warned it could become a slum.



He is promoting white supremacy pic.twitter.com/lyTtwjxOEm — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 16, 2022

DeSantis’ migrant relocation effort was part of a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they claim are the White House’s failed immigration policies, The Associated Press reported. But as the chyron on Carlson’s program noted: “We’d hate to see Martha’s Vineyard destroyed.”

“The Vineyard is going to need to construct shantytowns for all these new people,” Carlson said. “But we can’t call them ‘shantytowns,’ obviously that’s demeaning. So we’re going to call them ‘townships’ after Obama’s favorite country, and then we’re going to give them dignified names that suggests some kind of victory over adversity. Mandela, Cesar Chavezville, Kamalapolis.”

Carlson also joked that the migrants should stay at the Martha’s Vineyard property owned by Barack and Michelle Obama so they could have a “goat barbecue.”

Tucker Carlson should not normally be given attention, but in a two-minute span he talked about Martha's Vineyard migrants having "goat barbecues," that this is about "demographic change," and the island should be renamed Mandellaville. — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) September 16, 2022

He says the authorities would disarm the island's residents so they can't resist the tidal wave of people. It is chapter and verse from white power tracts. — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) September 16, 2022

The planes reportedly contained roughly 50 migrants from Venezuela and Colombia. Massachusetts lawmakers said officials “jumped into action” to provide short-term shelter along with support on the island.

Tucker Carlson thought it was funny that migrant families with children were flown to Martha's Vineyard.



He claimed they weren't welcomed.



I've attached an edited segment from a local CBS affiliate in Miami that includes far more detail.



The families were welcomed. pic.twitter.com/uiBs6h6VjO — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 16, 2022

