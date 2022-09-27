Tucker Carlson incorrectly asserts that Religious People Can\'t Be Fascist
Tucker says that because Italy\'s new Prime Minister is religious, she can\'t be a fascist
Tucker says that because Italy\'s new Prime Minister is religious, she can\'t be a fascist
Privatizing Social Security is an alternative to the current pay-as-you-go government program, with pros and cons depending on whom you ask.
Put simply, the best way to make money in the stock market is a long-term investment strategy. For instance, the S&P 500 has produced a positive return 100% of the time over any 20-year window between 1919 and 2021, according to Crestmont Research. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is a passively managed fund that tracks the performance of the S&P 500, which includes 500 of the largest U.S. companies.
Spot fish, bats, and an underground waterfall during this epic tour.
Last week, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled its new RTX graphics chips based on its "Lovelace" architecture. The chips have some impressive performance metrics, making an exciting leap forward in performance over the prior Ampere generation. The highest-end RTX Lovelace 4090 graphics cards will retail for $1,599, and the 4080 cards will go for a lower range, between $899 and $1,199.
A 50-year-old Cedarburg woman pleaded no contest to signing and dropping off an absentee ballot for someone who had died two months earlier.
Skip Bayless says Kansas State simply has Oklahoma’s number.
CNNTwo of the most senior officials on the Jan. 6 committee said this weekend they personally believe the committee could make a unanimous decision to refer former President Donald Trump for criminal prosecution—should that be what it chooses to do.Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) made the claims over a 12-hour period, each of them noting the committee could make a unanimous decision to refer the twice-impeached former president for prosecution.“We operate with a high degree of con
A new proposal from U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) calls for a benefit bump for current and new Social Security beneficiaries, an overhaul to how the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is formulated and increased payroll tax collections on the wealthiest … Continue reading → The post This Proposal on Capitol Hill Could Impact Your Social Security (And Your Paycheck) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew dozens of migrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard earlier this month in a massive publicity move.
The man who allegedly ran over a Collierville Police officer was already wanted by police for attempted murder after shooting up his ex-girlfriend’s house, according to court records.
Six decades after Fidel Castro imprisoned gay men in forced labor camps and later sent them to Florida during the Mariel boatlift, Cuban same-sex couples will be able to marry and adopt children, after voters on the island ratified a new family code with 67 percent of the vote in a controversial referendum Sunday.
Fed rate hikes show "an impressive resolve and a commitment rarely seen at the central bank since the days of Chairman Paul Volcker," BlackRock said.
Buckingham Palace has moved to protect the reputation of the King as Netflix prepares to dramatise the “all out war” of his marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales in a new series of The Crown.
The final scheduled hearing from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will feature documentary clips of former Trump adviser Roger Stone predicting political violence after the 2020 election. The Washington Post reported on Monday that the Wednesday hearing will broadcast film footage from a Danish crew led by…
McConnell also praised Sinema for her opposition to ending the filibuster in introductory remarks before her speech at the McConnell Center.
Two sisters lived in NC for most of their lives. When they turned 21, they were forced to leave the country — while still waiting for their green cards. | Opinion
MOSCOW (Reuters) -A gunman with a swastika on his teeshirt killed 15 people, including 11 children, and wounded 24 at a school in Russia on Monday before committing suicide, investigators said. The attacker, a man in his early thirties who was named by authorities as Artem Kazantsev, killed two security guards and then opened fire on students and teachers at School Number 88 in Izhevsk, where he had once been a pupil. Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said it was looking into the perpetrator's suspected neo-Nazi links.
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman recalled the former president verbally bashing his numerous adversaries
The Republican governor warned about "significant flooding" in Tampa, as well as power outages, fuel interruptions, and traffic backups in areas that are being evacuated.
A new poll shows Republicans leading Democrats in the race for Congress, with the economy significantly topping abortion as an important issue to voters.