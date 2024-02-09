In Tucker Carlson interview, Putin's plans for Ukraine appear to echo Trump's

Former Fox News host and political commentator Tucker Carlson on Thursday released an interview with President Vladimir Putin − the first Western media figure to do so since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Carlson posted the video interview on his personal website.

Putin’s message to conservative viewers: Russia’s war with Ukraine can be over "within a few weeks" as long as the U.S. stops supplying weapons.

“If you really want to stop fighting you need to stop supplying weapons. It will be over within a few weeks,” Putin said.

Putin said he didn’t see a point in calling President Joe Biden right now, whom he had not spoken to before the invasion. Biden has refused to speak to the Russian leader unless real conditions for negotiation are put forward.

Instead, Putin’s answers seemed to echo with the U.S. president he said he had a positive relationship with: Donald Trump.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled,” Trump said at a Manchester, New Hampshire, rally last month.

The interview comes as momentum on the battlefield appears to have swung in Russia's favor while fresh U.S. aid for Ukraine remains uncertain in Congress. Polls show the majority of Americans believe the U.S. should be supporting Ukraine, but many are concerned it may be doing too much at the expense of domestic priorities. Republicans are far more skeptical than Democrats over the utility of sending Ukraine more wartime aid.

At times, the interview became somewhat confrontational.

In the more than two-hour interview, Putin said he believed Russia and the United States could potentially reach a deal to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, an American journalist Russia detained last year.

Carlson pressed him, “This guy's obviously not a spy. He's a kid, and maybe he was breaking your law in some way, but he's not a super spy, and everybody knows that.”

Putin's government has been holding Gershkovich for more than a year for reporting on the invasion. Gershkovich has been charged with espionage, an allegation he and the U.S. State Department deny. The U.S. government has determined that Gershkovich is being wrongfully detained.

The U.S. made an offer late last year to secure Gershkovich’s release but said Moscow rejected it.

At one point, the conversation took a turn to discussing the United States’ reputation in the international community. Putin claimed the U.S. is more afraid of a “strong China” than it is of a “strong Russia.”

In a social media monologue prior to releasing the interview, Carlson said he wanted to sit down with Putin because "most Americans are not informed" on how the war in Ukraine is "reshaping the world." He blamed U.S. mainstream media for this, alleging that "no one has told them the truth.” He has previously claimed, without providing evidence, that the U.S. government has thwarted his attempts to sit down with Putin.

Carlson said Western journalists have, by contrast, interviewed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky many times. He described these interviews as "fawning pep sessions" aimed at amplifying Ukraine's need for more U.S. weapons and ultimately directed at getting the U.S. more involved in the war.

International media outlets have interviewed Zelensky many times. However, there is little merit to Carlson's other claims. Journalists in Russia face extreme reporting restrictions. They can be arrested for labeling Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "war"; instead, they have to call it a "special military operation."

Russia's crackdown on free speech extends to regular citizens as well as journalists. They can be arrested or fined for criticizing the war in Ukraine. Carlson promotes his show on social media platform X as a defender of free speech. The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, has issued an arrest warrant for Putin. It accused him of war crimes in Ukraine including deporting children from Ukraine to Russia.

Since news of the interview broke, many Western journalists have been posting on social media how they have repeatedly attempted to secure interviews with Putin over the last two years. The last time Putin was interviewed by an American journalist was in June 2021 with NBC’s Keir Simmons.

“Does Tucker really think we journalists haven’t been trying to interview President Putin every day since his full scale invasion of Ukraine?” CNN's Christiane Amanpour wrote on X. She called his claim "absurd."

Putin himself has made many speeches and public appearances during which he's commented at length on the war in Ukraine and his "objectives." At various times, he's described these as "denazification, demilitarization and its neutral status." There is no evidence to indicate that Ukraine has a systemic problem with neo-Nazis. Putin has long been vehemently opposed to Ukraine and other neighboring nations joining NATO.

Putin has said that Western countries have been "stupefied" by anti-Russian propaganda.

As the host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, Carlson was one of the network's biggest stars. The show was canceled last year following a series of controversies. Carlson drove ratings at the network but, his critics say he pushed extreme right-wing views and trafficked in racist and misogynistic themes and conspiracy theories.

"Tucker Carlson isn’t a journalist, he’s a propagandist," wrote Ian Bremmer of the Eurasia Group, a global political risk consultancy, on X.

Carlson has been a longtime defender of Putin and he has consistently questioned U.S. support for Ukraine.

“It may be worth asking yourself, since it is getting pretty serious, what is this really about? Why do I hate Putin so much?” he said as Russia's leader amassed troops on Ukraine's border, ready to invade, in February 2022.

“Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? These are fair questions, and the answer to all of them is: ‘No.’ Vladimir Putin didn’t do any of that.” Carlson described Ukraine as a “a pure client state of the United States State Department” and the then looming war as a "border issue."

Prior to his interview with Putin, the last two topics Carlson addressed on his X account, which posts material from his subscription streaming service, were about male-pattern baldness and how to clean a fish tank.

Contributing: Francesca Chambers

