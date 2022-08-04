Tucker Carlson Launches Cringeworthy New Attack On Kamala Harris' Name

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is treating Vice President Kamala Harris’ name like she’s Lord Voldemort.

Carlson, who has incorrectly said Harris’ name in the past, again cooked up a wrong name for Harris on Wednesday, Mediaite reported.

“The Democratic Party at this point is a cartel that exists only to perpetuate itself and the elderly mediocrities who run and benefit from it,” Carlson said.

“All of them. Carmela Harris is only 57 years old.”

Carlson continued to repeat his “Carmela” name for Harris.

The host referred to Harris by her actual name during his Tuesday episode before incorrectly changing the pronunciation.

“Kamala, Kimala, Carmela, whatever, the vice president, what’s she up to?” Carlson asked.

It's been two years and Tucker Carlson still refuses to say Kamala Harris' name properly. pic.twitter.com/s0mYwLnayB — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 3, 2022

Harris is seemingly aware of the “Carmela” mispronunciation, as she used a lighthearted clip of children mispronouncing her name in different ways during her successful 2016 campaign for U.S. Senate.

The Fox News host mangled her name back in 2020, and he wasn’t pleased when his guest, former Democratic presidential campaign adviser Richard Goodstein, corrected him.

“OK, so I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally,” replied Carlson, who has a history of peddling white nationalist conspiracy theories to his viewers.

“So it begins. You’re not allowed to criticize Kamala Harris, or Kamala Harris, or whatever.”

“It’s not ‘whatever,’” Goodstein said.

You can watch the clip of the exchange below.

Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris's name pic.twitter.com/1fHIrPGuwN — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020

Carlson has a history of mispronouncing names on his show, whether its Ottawa or CNN anchor Don Lemon, although he seems to particularly fail when it comes to the names of left-leaning people of color.

Story continues

Earlier this year, Carlson referred to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) as “Sandy Cortez” and also repeatedly bungled Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first name.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...