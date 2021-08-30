Tucker Carlson Lays Into Bisexual Governor Because She Wed a Man

Tucker

Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson spoke out against out bisexual Oregon Gov. Kate Brown after she recently announced a mask mandate in the state.

At the beginning of his show, Carlson targeted Brown's sexuality, reported Mediaite.

“Why is this relevant? Well, the media didn’t explain, they told us without exactly explaining what it meant, that this fact was historic and it was highly thrilling. Kate Brown’s sex life was shattering ceilings. Woo-hoo,” he said.

The host then said it was “weird” and “confusing” that Brown is both bisexual and married to a man, seemingly questioning her queerness.

“Actually Kate Brown was married to a man. Yes, he had a different last name, but he was still, as they say on TikTok, binary. He was a dude. That’s fine, of course, but it was also a little confusing. How does having a groom at her wedding make Kate Brown an official member of the LGBTQ community? No one bothered to ask,” Carlson said.

Carlson continued to attack the governor’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said she was “irrational.”

He also said that the state voted for “some dopey soccer mom who got elected because she claimed she had a girlfriend in college.”

In response to Carlson’s outburst about her being married to her husband, Brown posted on Twitter: “That’s what bisexual means.”

She then added a message of support to other bisexual people who may be questioned for not being queer enough or too queer.

“To every bisexual person out there struggling to explain to your friends and family who you are and who you love: you are not alone. Don't let the bullies stop you from being true to yourself. You might even be a governor someday,” Brown said.

On Friday, Oregon reached its highest daily COVID-19 case count since the start of the pandemic, according to local media outlet KGW.