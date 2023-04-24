🚨Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox News🚨
In a shocking announcement, the right-wing host is leaving Fox News. Here’s a look at some of his most repugnant moments on his prime-time show.
In a shocking announcement, the right-wing host is leaving Fox News. Here’s a look at some of his most repugnant moments on his prime-time show.
In a statement, Fox Media said it was mutually parting ways with its top-rated prime time host.
While St. Lucie County is dropping the speed limit, Martin County has no plans to reduce the speed limit on its 1½ miles of the scenic roadway.
Safety Festival April 29 in St. Lucie County
Tucker Carlson’s final words on Fox News as host ‘parts ways’ with networkFox News
With world markets preparing for first-quarter updates from U.S. Big Tech firms this week, the heat under simmering geopolitical tensions went up a notch as a Chinese diplomat to France questioned the independence of all former Soviet states. Ahead of an event-packed week, Chinese and global emerging market stocks fell to their lowest in almost a month and the yuan fell to its lowest in almost six weeks as the controversial statement met with fierce backlash in European capitals- especially those of Baltic states now European Union members. Although China's foreign ministry attempted to row back by saying Beijing respects the sovereignty and integrity of all countries - despite its refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine - the row will unnerve many investors wary of Beijing's support for Moscow and position on its right to Taiwan.
Many are surprised by news given Carlson’s popularity, while several conservative pundits expressed displeasure
If you're looking for a delicious and unique cookie recipe, you won't want to miss these Blueberry Crumb Cake Cookies! Inspired by Crumbl Cookies, these treats are bursting with flavor, featuring lemony blueberry and graham cracker goodness. Perfect for a summer dessert, they're easy to make and will impress your friends and family. The recipe calls for simple ingredients, including fresh blueberries, graham cracker crumbs, and cream cheese. Follow along with the easy-to-follow instructions and create a batch of these cookies in no time.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley celebrated Don Lemon’s departure from CNN after the two feuded over Lemon suggesting that women over the age of 50 are no longer in their “prime.” “A great day for women everywhere. Now, let’s get men out of women’s sports. #StillInMyPrime,” Haley said on Twitter, using Lemon’s firing to promote the…
The Golden State Warriors held off the Sacramento Kings to win by one and even the series while off court tensions spilled onto the hardwood in the L.A. Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies game.
Chris Evans explains how he helped get three massive actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe into his Apple TV+ movie Ghosted.
A bipartisan congressional group from Nevada and California asked the Biden administration Monday to fast-track federal funds for a private company to build a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. All six of Nevada’s elected federal lawmakers and four House members from California said in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that they’re on board with a proposal from Brightline West to spend more than $10 billion to lay tracks.
Sheriff Ken Mascara said it was one of the largest operations in the last decade, given the amount of drugs, weapons and cash recovered.
Edward Foy will oversee policies for about 27,000 students in southeastern Wisconsin.
Dozens of students in Washington Heights were treated to free prom dresses and suits Saturday.
The three-time Tony winner made her feelings about Kardashian’s American Horror Story role incredibly clear.
The mother and pup are expected to remain together on a closed beach for the weeks-long nursing period, Hawaiian officials said.
For all his huge achievements in a roller-coaster boxing career spanning 28 years, George Foreman’s mother never wanted him to fight due to his temper and when having his life replayed back to him the heavyweight icon was reduced to tears.
@DisneyJuniorUK had over 1.3 million views before being suspended. The troll behind the account said they hadn't paid for the gold checkmark.
According to Albert Breer, Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. could be the pick for the Bears at No. 9, if he's still on the board.
Two dangerously unstable homes whose occupants were ordered to evacuate six months ago collapsed down a hill Saturday in suburban Salt Lake City. No one was injured when the unoccupied houses on the edge of the hill broke apart early in the day in Draper, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. Two other nearby residences were evacuated for safety reasons afterward.