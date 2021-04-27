'Is Tucker Carlson losing his mind?' Politico is just asking questions!

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

"Is Tucker Carlson losing his mind?" Politico's Playbook team asked Tuesday morning. "As careful students of his evening show, we've noticed that Carlson has gradually become more unhinged in recent weeks," devoting "enormous attention" to Jan. 6 insurrection truthers, laughing maniacally after Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, "and under the banner of just asking questions! he has given quarter to anti-vaxxers and COVID-19 conspiracists."

Then, on Monday night, "Carlson made a comment that was beyond the pale even for him, and especially strange for a self-styled anti-nanny state libertarian," Politico notes. It's hard to know if his rant about people who wear masks outdoors — and urging viewers to call the cops on parents whose kids are wearing masks outside — "was serious or not." Obviously, siccing child protective services on parents who are merely following CDC guidelines is a bad idea, Politico says. "And we’re pretty sure Carlson knows that, even if some of his viewers might not, which makes his appeal to snitch on mask wearers even worse."

On the other hand, Carlson's laugh is getting pretty theatrically hysterical, as The Daily Show captured.

So is Carlson actually losing it or just losing it in a performative manner? "His Trump-like way of distancing himself from the content of his monologues is to always keep you guessing as to whether he's just putting you on," Politico says. So the only thing to do is speculate.

More stories from theweek.com
The Republican plot to steal the 2024 election
Republicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off
The Oscars finale was a heartless disaster

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker Carlson reacts to the left's latest catchphrase

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host claims Democrats and the media are reading from the same script

  • Tucker Carlson called mask-wearing 'repulsive' and said parents forcing their children to wear masks in public should be reported for 'child abuse'

    Carlson called those who voluntarily wear masks outside 'zealots and neurotics' and told people to call the police if they see a child wearing a mask.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham Tells Fox News Sunday That President Biden Should “Stop Criticizing America”

    Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Sunday that President Joe Biden has got to “stop criticizing America for historic wrongs.” Speaking to Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, Graham insisted that systemic racisim “doesn’t exist” in the US. He cited the elections of former President Barack Obama and current VP Kamala Harris as proof. Graham’s remarks […]

  • GOP fundraiser demanding old fees from clients after COVID venture tanks

    A prominent Republican fundraiser abruptly closed shop last year to start a COVID-relief business that ended up under federal investigation. Now he wants his former clients to settle up, Axios has learned.What's happening: Mike Gula, a veteran GOP consultant, has demanded that at least three Republican House campaigns fork over fees he says they still owed to his firm, Gula Graham.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.One of those campaigns says Gula and the company breached their contract last year when Gula suddenly cut off communication with his clients to start a new venture dubbed Blueflame Medical.What they're saying: "These congressional candidates used the company’s services to successfully raise funds for their campaigns in early 2020. They are the ones who will now need to make the right choice and comply with ethics rules and campaign finance laws," Gula told Axios in an emailed statement.According to a person familiar with the disputes, Gula maintains three Republican members of Congress — Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Sam Graves of Missouri and Garret Graves of Louisiana — collectively owe him nearly $150,000 in unpaid expenses and fundraising commissions.The expenses, Gula said, included "lavish out-of-town events with lobbyists and donors, along with extravagant meals at places like the Capital Grille and Oceanaire."None of the three campaigns responded to requests for comment. But Davis' campaign told the FEC it was in discussions with Gula regarding what it considers his "abrupt and material breach of contract," and that it "still contests" Gula's claims.Background: Gula raised hundreds of millions of dollars for Republican candidates before suddenly quitting the business in March 2020.“Over the last 14 days I have built another business outside politics and will be focusing my full attention there,” he told his clients at the time. “After this e-mail, I will be unreachable. I wish you the best of luck in politics and life.”The new business was Blueflame Medical, which was in the process of negotiating a $600 million deal to provide Chinese-made masks and other COVID-related equipment to California, and additional deals with other state governments.The California deal blew up after financial institutions involved blocked a $450 million wire transfer to Blueflame, saying they suspected potential fraud.The resulting fallout caused Blueflame's business to crater, and it subsequently sued its bank over the deal-gone-bad in litigation that remains ongoing.Blueflame also was reported to be under federal investigation, but it has not been accused of any legal wrongdoing to date.Between the lines: Gula has quietly reemerged in the political world recently. Last week, he sat for an interview with the Metropolitan Republican Club to discuss political fundraising."I definitely have tried to keep a low profile and kinda move on to the next stage of my life," he said. "But I want to help Republicans, I want to help raise money still. If they have questions — at the end of the day, now, I can just give the blunt truth."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tucker Carlson Rants That COVID Masks Are ‘Child Abuse': ‘Call the Police'(Video)

    Tucker also claims that masks are symbols “of shame and submission” on the latest episode of his Fox News show Apparently, Tucker Carlson thinks parents should be arrested for child abuse if they make their kids wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That uh, observation came during Tucker’s latest monologue at the top of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday. It began with him railing against politicians requiring their constituents to wear masks — which, Tucker argued, “99% of us would have survived anyway.” (Cold comfort for the 570,000 people who didn’t, of course.) Tucker then zeroed in on kids by ranting against parents who make their children wear masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all children age 2 and over wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID and recently said that kids still should wear masks in public spaces, especially if they attend summer camps this year. Also Read: Tucker Carlson Tries to Joke That Democrats Want Kids to Stab Each Other (Video) “As for forcing children to wear masks outside, that should be illegal,” Tucker said. “Your response when you see children wearing masks while they play should be no different to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart. Call the police. Contact Child Protective Services. Keep calling until someone arrives.” While kids are less likely to get and spread the coronavirus than adults, over 3.6 million of them have tested positive for it since the pandemic began — at least 297 of those cases were fatal. According to Johns Hopkins, over 572,000 Americans have died from the virus since its outbreak. What you’re looking at is abuse, it’s child abuse and you are morally obligated to attempt to prevent it,” Tucker said about kids in masks. “If it’s your own children being abused, then act accordingly.” Also Read: Fox News Anchor Corrects False Claim That Biden Wants to Ban Burgers The Reason? “People need fresh air, especially children. Deprive them of fresh air and you hurt them,” Tucker said. Bizarrely, Tucker turned to comparing schools’ mask requirements to physically assaulting a child every day. “Let’s say your kid’s school emailed you to announce that every day after lunch, your sixth-grader was going to get punched in the face by a teacher. How would you respond to that? That’s precisely how you should respond when they tell you that your kids have to wear masks on the soccer field,” Tucker said. “That is unacceptable, it is dangerous, and we should act like it, because it is.” Tucker also said during Monday’s Fox show that masks are signs of “shame and submission,” and said it used to be that “only Klansmen and robbers wore masks.” He also advocated that adults confront each other outside if someone is wearing a mask in open air. “The next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or on the bike path, do not hesitate. Ask politely but firmly, ‘would you please take off your mask; science shows there is no reason for you to be wearing it? Your mask is making me uncomfortable.” It isn’t clear if Tucker was aware that there have been multiple acts of violence committed against people wearing masks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when he encouraged his viewers to harass strangers. Also Read: Gavin Newsom Recall Effort Qualifies for the Ballot Tucker also compared masks to “Kim Il-sung pins in Pyongyang — we wear them because we have to. The only people who wear masks voluntarily outside are zealots and neurotics.” Tucker took the analogy one step further, saying that “wearing a mask outside is like watching a grown man expose himself in public — it’s grotesque, put it away.” It’s worth remembering that last year a court declared Tucker wasn’t a credible source of news, and that any reasonable person watching his show should approach it with a heaping helping of skepticism. Check out Tucker’s full remarks at the top of the page, and some reactions to his comments below. Earlier today, "straight news" Bret Baier read a Fox poll that said Americans don't want to get the vaccine because they think the process was rushedBaier failed to mention the passionate (and unhinged?) anti-science tirades his colleague gives viewers on a near nightly basis https://t.co/bTzCcyFKLR— aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) April 27, 2021 This is unbelievably dangerous, just an insane level of stakes-raising. https://t.co/ysR1bxFkpR— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 27, 2021 This is really, really dangerous. Listen to his tone of voice, and what he’s instructing. He’s moving from his viewers passively consuming his propaganda to having them act on it — against their neighbors. He’s testing his audience’s compliance. https://t.co/ZxqFMsboAW— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 27, 2021 This is very dangerous — Tucker Carlson is encouraging his viewers to confront and harass people wearing masks and to report it as child abuse if a child is wearing one. I have had it! We have got to bring down Fox ! https://t.co/nCqErvi7xg— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) April 27, 2021 Just know this: Tucker is EXACTLY where the GOP base is at. Exactly. It’s sad, but true.— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 27, 2021 Read original story Tucker Carlson Rants That COVID Masks Are ‘Child Abuse': ‘Call the Police'(Video) At TheWrap

  • Letters to the Editor: Maxine Waters explained herself perfectly, but it still won't matter

    Rep. Maxine Waters' comments before the Derek Chauvin verdict were not much different from those of other nonviolent activists.

  • Exclusive: Donald Trump discussed the Queen, vaccines and a 2024 presidential run with Nigel Farage

    Donald Trump is “thinking very, very hard” about running to be President in 2024 and is in “listening mode” at his home in Mar-a-Lago, where he met Nigel Farage on Monday evening. In a half-an-hour sit down at the Palm Beach resort, the pair discussed the Queen and Prince Philip, Britain’s vaccine rollout and postal voting, in what the former Brexit party leader described as a “meeting of friends”. Mr Trump “has got a massive decision to make” and is “thinking very, very hard,” Mr Farage told The Telegraph about a potential third run for the presidency. At one point, Mr Farage told Mr Trump: “You’re the only guy that can do it. No-one has your charisma.” Asked about the response, Mr Farage said: “He listened. He’s in a listening frame of mind.” The 74-year-old expressed his unhappiness “at the way the last election was conducted” and now believes that the Democrats are “drifting to the left,” Mr Farage said. Trump upset as Queen sat alone In a wide-ranging conversation held in Mr Trump’s office, the former president was described as being “in a remarkably private mode, not a broadcast mode,” and expressed his concern for the Queen and his sorrow that she is “going through a really tough time,” following the death of her husband, Prince Philip. “His admiration for her is unrivalled with anybody else in the world,” said Mr Farage.

  • It’s not cops’ job ‘to raise your kid,’ Texas sheriff says in wake of police shootings

    His comments come after several people were fatally shot by police in April.

  • Idaho lawmaker made other women ‘uncomfortable,’ was told to stop by House Republicans

    Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, who faces a sexual misconduct investigation, was previously warned about his behavior, documents show.

  • North Carolina city in state of emergency after deadly police shooting

    Elizabeth City, North Carolina, is in a state of emergency in wake of the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. His family said they were only allowed to view 20 seconds of body camera footage. Manuel Borjorquez has the latest.

  • Cheney splits with McCarthy, says Capitol siege review should not include BLM protests

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the third highest-ranking House Republican, publicly broke from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Monday, telling reporters a proposed independent commission should focus solely on the deadly Capitol insurrection, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Cheney's remarks reflect a widening gap between the two high-profile Republicans. McCarthy has said the bipartisan commission should broaden its scope to include other instances of political violence, citing Black Lives Matter and Antifa protests.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she's saying: "What happened on Jan. 6 is unprecedented in our history, and I think that it's very important that the commission be able to focus on that," Cheney told reporters at the House GOP's annual policy retreat in Florida, per Reuters."I'm very concerned, as all my colleagues are, about the violence that we saw, the BLM, the Antifa violence last summer," she added. "I think that's a different set of issues, a different set of problems and a different set of solutions. "And so, I think it's very important that the Jan. 6 commission stays focused on what happened on Jan. 6, and what led to that day."Her comments support Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) position on the matter.The big picture: It's not the first time Cheney and McCarthy have publicly disagreed in recent months. She was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the former president.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kansas agency's lost $72K: 4 years of probing, few answers

    Sometime after a January 2017 drug bust near Interstate 70's main exit for President Dwight Eisenhower's boyhood Kansas home, $72,000 in cash seized by the local sheriff's department disappeared. The state has been investigating the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department for close to four years, with two officials saying in a court filing this year that a “fear of retribution” among department employees had slowed progress. The mystery has unfolded amid a national debate over whether law enforcement agencies can too easily seize cash and other assets — often without a criminal conviction.

  • CNN commentator Rick Santorum under fire for remarks on Native Americans

    The former Republican senator said in a speech that America was built by settlers from "nothing."

  • Thefts of this car part rise in Dallas-Fort Worth due to precious metal, authorities say

    Over the course of the month, a Tarrant County regional task force made over 30 arrests related to the theft of a car part.

  • Anonymous jury in Derek Chauvin trial part of a growing trend that has some legal experts worried

    Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd by an anonymous jury, a trend that has some legal experts worried about transparency.

  • Rep. McCarthy says Biden's first 100 days have been 'bait and switch'

    House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy argues that Biden baited Americans as a bipartisan leader, but has switched to socialist ideals

  • Why No One Is Wearing Masks at the 2021 Oscars

    Many of you have noticed that most celebs aren't wearing masks at the #Oscars. So what's the reason? Here’s the deal.

  • José Abreu's monster solo homer

    José Abreu demolishes a solo home run over the left-field wall to increase the White Sox lead to 3-1 in the 4th inning

  • No, Biden Isn't Coming For Your Burgers

    Here's the truth.

  • Global pandemic makes Oscar-winner 'Another Round' more relevant, director says

    Danish Oscar-winning comedy-drama "Another Round" has found a global audience because it celebrates life at a time when the pandemic has threatened our existence, according to director Thomas Vinterberg. The film, starring Mads Mikkelsen, portrays high school teachers in various stages of midlife crisis who test alcohol's ability to improve their lives. It won the Oscar for best international feature film on Sunday.