Tucker Carlson: Meet the 24-year-old woman labelled a 'powerful bully' by Fox News host after she found tapes of his sexist comments

Madeline Peltz works the night shift at the liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America. Given the timing of that particular shift, one of her main responsibilities is watching Tucker Carlson's 8pm show on Fox News.

And she has watched a lot of Tucker Carlson.

Mr Carlson has been in the public eye for some 20 years - first as a print journalist, then a television commentator, founder of the conservative site the Daily Caller, and now, Fox News host, with a prime time slot and a salary in the millions. But people have been confused by Mr Carlson's tone on Fox since he took over for Bill O'Reilly in 2018, noting concern about diversity and demographics in his show.

After many Carlson-watching hours, the 24-year-old researcher developed a working theory, which she outlined on the nonprofit's website: that Mr Carlson is using his platform on Fox News to introduce white nationalist ideas to the mainstream, making him a uniquely prominent "mouthpiece for white supremacy."

Ms Peltz dug into his recent past and discovered a trove of appearances he made on shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge's radio show between 2006 and 2011. She found a series of misogynistic, racist and homophobic remarks Mr Carlson made, the audio of which Media Matters published this week.

In response, Mr Carlson was defiant, casting himself as the victim of "the great American outrage machine," a mob of power-seeking organisations and people that he says are waging a political war to censor him.

In reality, credit for the tapes' publication is due to Ms Peltz: a 20-something in her first adult job who lives in the basement of a Washington, DC, house she rents with five other people, a few cats and a dog named Noodles.

"I'm not like some high-power wielding globalist," Ms Peltz said, adopting the conspiracy-inflected jargon of the far right. "I'm this kid who's been on the Internet my whole life and knows how to get around it."

It has been a busy week at Media Matters, which tracks conservative media trends and has engaged in a years-long effort to cast light on the ways Fox News and its hosts sidestep traditional journalism guidelines.

The organisation released the first audio of Mr Carlson on Sunday. In that, Mr Carlson called rape shield laws "totally unfair" and was adamantly supportive of Warren Jeffs, the former leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who is serving a life sentence for child rape. Mr Carlson also said he would "love" a scenario involving young girls sexually experimenting and described women as "extremely primitive."

The next day, Media Matters for America released another audio file just moments after Mr Carlson's show began. In that, Mr Carlson said that white men deserve credit for "creating civilization," called Iraqis a bunch of "semiliterate primitive monkeys," and spoke about his desire for a presidential candidate to blame the "lunatic Muslims who are behaving like animals."

There was more on Tuesday. This time, Mr Carlson could be heard joking about having sex with what he thought was an underage beauty pageant contestant.

On his Tuesday night show, Mr Carlson did not address the audio itself. Instead, he took aim at Media Matters, calling it "a George Soros-funded lobbying organisation whose sole mission is to punish critics of the Democratic Party."

But the tapes have turned up pressure on the show, teeing off an advertiser boycott and a protest in front of Fox News's headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, which Media Matters helped organise.

When asked for a comment for this story, Fox News spokesperson Carly Shanahan pointed to Mr Carlson's statements on his show this week.

Media Matters for America is not currently funded by George Soros; he has not donated to the organisation in many years, its president, Angelo Carusone, said in an interview.

While Mr Carlson described it as working to "bully" corporations, it is the fraction of the size of Fox News, whose revenue for 2018 has been estimated to be more than $3bn (£2.3bn). Media Matters has about 80 employees and a budget of about $14m (£10.6m) that mostly comes from private donors, Mr Carusone said.

The group does media analysis from a left-leaning perspective, studying trends and themes to see how political discussions play out in the nation's media bubbles. Its staff monitors some 50,000 of live programming on television and radio every year and the organisation tapes another million hours of audio and video on top of that.