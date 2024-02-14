Tucker Carlson Praises Moscow As ‘So Much Nicer’ Than Any U.S. City

Tucker Carlson on Monday said Moscow “is so much nicer than any city” in the U.S. as he praised Vladimir Putin following his widely condemned interview with the Russian president amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In an interview at the World Governments Summit 2024 held in Dubai, Carlson unloaded on President Joe Biden, calling him “senile” and accusing him of bringing down both living standards and life expectancy in the U.S. as he said he was impressed by the Russian capital.

“What was radicalizing, very shocking and very disturbing for me was the city of Moscow, where I’d never been, the biggest city in Europe, 13 million people, and it is so much nicer than any city in my country,” Carlson said.

“It is so much cleaner and safer and prettier aesthetically, its architecture, its food, its service than any city in the United States,” he continued.

He also commended Putin’s continuous reign over the country, calling him “impressive” despite the fact that his abuse of power has been well-documented as he is expected to be reelected to yet another term next month.

“It’s hard to run a country like that for 24 years whether you like it or not,” Carlson said. “So an incapable person couldn’t do that. He is very capable.”

Carlson has long shown sympathy to the Russian leader and a been a vocal critic of U.S. efforts to continue funding Kyiv.

Putin appears to be reaping the benefits of the platform his two-hour interview with Carlson, where he largely went unchallenged, offered him and his allies ahead of the two-year anniversary of his war in Ukraine.

Julia Davis, the founder of the Russian Media Monitor, shared a clip from an interview Sergey Karaganov, a former Putin adviser and honorary chairman of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, gave to Russian state media, indicating how his allies are prepared to use his sitdown with Carlson to push misinformation.

“Karaganov argued that Tucker Carlson’s interview with Putin demonstrates that the US is retreating” from Ukraine, Davis wrote on X. “He said Russia should escalate the situation to make America retreat even sooner and threatened Germany’s existence in the event of a war with NATO.”

Sergey Karaganov argued that Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin demonstrates that the US is retreating. He said Russia should escalate the situation to make America retreat even sooner and threatened Germany's existence in the event of a war with NATO.https://t.co/1NRzr7VIJ4 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) February 12, 2024

Biden on Tuesday urged the House to hold a vote on the bill providing more U.S. funding in Ukraine following its passage in the Senate, emphasizing his commitment to Kyiv.

“Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin,” Biden said. “We can’t walk away now. That’s what Putin is betting on.”

