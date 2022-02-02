Tucker Carlson Reportedly Donated To Marjorie Taylor Greene's Reelection Campaign

Tucker Carlson apparently doesn’t just promote conservative politicians on his Fox News show, he also supports them privately as well.

Well, at least one of them: controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

According to The Hill,a Federal Election Commission filing dated Sept. 15 shows the Greene for Congress PAC received a $250 donation from a “Tucker Carlson” who lists Fox News as their employer.

A source familiar with the donation told The Hill that the contribution is connected to a bid Carlson placed on a rifle worth an estimated $10,000 that Greene was auctioning off to raise money for her campaign last year.

The weapon is a Barrett M82A1 sniper rifle, which, according to the raffle webpage is “the same type of gun that TRIGGERS the Fake News Media and Democrats all across the country.”

It is unknown whether Carlson had the winning bid.

HuffPost reached out to Greene’s campaign for a comment, but no one immediately responded.

However, Carlson has defended Greene in the past, saying that the Georgia congresswoman, who has been accused of making bigoted, offensive and threatening comments, was guilty only of having “bad opinions.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

