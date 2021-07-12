Tucker Carlson reportedly 'furious' at Fox for 'not backing him up' on NSA spying claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon

Tensions are reportedly high between Fox News host Tucker Carlson and network executives after they have failed to support his claims that the National Security Agency spied on him.

Carlson is "furious" with Fox News executives "for not backing him up" after he alleged the NSA spied on him and was seeking to get his show taken off the air, CNN reports.

"Tensions are sky high," a source told CNN.

Carlson, citing an alleged whistleblower, first made his claim late last month that the NSA was "monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air," prompting the NSA to release a statement denying his allegations as "untrue." CNN notes that one would normally expect statements from Fox News strongly denouncing the NSA's actions if Carlson's allegations were correct, but executives haven't done so, and the claim also hasn't received coverage on the air from Fox's news department.

Following a report from Axios that Carlson made his claims after seeking an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Fox did say it supports "any of our hosts pursuing interviews and stories free of government interference," but according to CNN, Carlson saw this statement as being "wholly insufficient." Another source told CNN that while Carlson has "always had tension with" Fox News' management, he's now "extra pissed." Carlson, meanwhile, denied CNN's "absurd" reporting.

"I'm not mad at anyone at Fox," Carlson told a CNN reporter. "If I was, I'd say so. I'm mad at you for lying relentlessly. What a loathsome person you are. Please print that."

You may also like

Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems scandalized reporters are investigating his NSA spying claims

Fox is launching a weather streaming service, and it's already feuding with The Weather Channel

Britain is going to try to 'live with' COVID. The rest of the world is watching.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden weakens bully pulpit by calling his own speeches 'boring,' experts say

    Candidate Joe Biden promised his term, following four years of Donald Trump's daily chaos, would be boring. But, his lack of pizzazz and declarations that his own speeches are dull risks alienating some voters.

  • Sean Penn says Matt Damon calling him 'a stupid schmuck' convinced him to star opposite his daughter in new movie

    Sean and Dylan Penn star as a father-daughter duo in "Flag Day," which premiered at Cannes Film Festival last week.

  • Trump said he 'made it possible' for Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos to launch into space as the billionaire space race takes off

    The former president also claimed on Fox News that he "re-opened" NASA, despite the agency never having been shut down.

  • Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case

    A federal judge is considering whether to order financial penalties or other sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump's lawyers who signed onto a lawsuit last year challenging Michigan's election results. The lawsuit alleging widespread fraud was voluntarily dropped after a judge in December found nothing but “speculation and conjecture” that votes for Trump somehow were destroyed or switched to votes for Joe Biden, who won Michigan by 2.8 percentage points. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the city of Detroit now want the plaintiffs and a raft of attorneys, including Trump allies Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, to face the consequences of pursuing what they call frivolous claims.

  • Fox News aired a legal disclaimer when Trump started airing 2020 election conspiracy theories in his CPAC speech

    The chyron said voting-system companies had "denied the various allegations" made by Trump. Fox News is currently being sued by two such companies.

  • As Texas governor, Don Huffines says he’ll kill property taxes. Why that’s not so easy

    “Texans are tired of renting their homes from the government,” the Republican says. But are they ready to pay double the sales tax instead? [Opinion]

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • Jen Psaki on For the People Act: 'I’m not gonna accept that it died'

    On The Mehdi Hasan Show Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the assertion that the For the People Act is done for. Senate Republicans used the filibuster to prevent debate on the voting rights bill last month. “The For the People Act, which you’ve twice tonight said he (Biden) wants to get passed into law,” Hasan said, “died in the Senate last month because of the filibuster.” “I’m not gonna accept that it died. We’re still fighting for it,” Psaki replied. “The vice president’s gonna help lead this effort, and the president’s gonna be engaged in this effort, and we’re gonna continue to do hard things from the White House.” This continued push to pass the For the People Act comes as Republican state legislatures across the country are fighting to pass more restrictive voting laws. Hundreds of these laws have been introduced, with dozens already having been passed. “I know it’s hard. It’s not an easy path, but we do hard things,” Psaki said. “He is going to keep talking about this as president, keep elevating it, but he’s also gonna empower the American people because he believes in the American people and in our democracy, and what we can do to fight against these laws.”

  • The no-bra movement is taking over 2021 fashion — and it's leaving many women behind

    From crop tops to backless dresses, this season's biggest trends are leaving women with larger chests on the sidelines.

  • GOP Pols Forced to Admit the ‘Big Lie’ Is BS During Farcical Texas Showdown

    Tamir Kalifa/GettyRepublican lawmakers were forced to admit they have not seen any evidence of widespread election fraud during a Saturday showdown in the Texas State House over restrictive “election integrity” measures being taken up in a special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott.The move was decried by Democrats as little more than an attempt to suppress minority votes. Experts say that unnecessary election security measures like the ones being proposed in Texas actually do nothing to make el

  • The tiny Alaskan island fighting for its future

    "It's a little rock out in middle of the Bering Sea. Twelve miles long, three miles wide. It's high, we've got cliffs that top a thousand feet. And it's got millions of birds and it's got thousands of seals.’’''My name is Patrick Pletnikoff. I was born here on St. George Island in 1948.’’The remote, fog-shrouded and weather-beaten St. George Island may be rich in wildlife, but there’s not many humans left there to protect it.That’s apart from mayor Pletnikoff, who hopes that his long-cherished vision for reviving the island’s tiny economy, and its declining colonies of northern fur seals, might now have a fighting chance of success.With President Joe Biden pledging to protect 30% of U.S. land and sea by 2030, Pletnikoff is pushing the federal government to designate Alaska's first marine sanctuary around St. George.He says this could unlock a new "conservation economy" based on eco-tourism, sustainable fishing, and field trips by scientists studying the stark impacts of climate change in the Bering Sea. "Marine sanctuaries are very significant, and we believe in order to preserve the value of what people refer to as the 'Galapagos of the North', we need to have a designation, something that will allow protection and something that will allow us to preserve and have a voice in that decision making process."Generations of Alaska’s indigenous Unangan people worked in harsh conditions in the commercial seal harvest on St. George until it was banned in the 1980s.With the island’s population now down to about 50 people, some doubt that tourism will be enough to reboot the economy.The fishing industry is also wary, saying the waters off St. George are already among the most rigorously managed in the world.Scientists are still puzzling over why the island’s seal population has declined dramatically since the 1950s.Regardless, many islanders believe industrial trawling is at least partly to blame.Laurance Prokopiof is public works director on St. George and a former fisherman. "The whole process of going after the sanctuary status was to push the big fishing fleet, trawling fleet away from the island. Right now, the limit we have out here is three miles. So you can watch these guys going back and forth out there scooping everything up. Basically, that's it, just to get them away from the island and try to get our stocks to recover, whether or not that is too late for that, we don't know. I mean, fishing is dismal out there now, versus 10 years ago."And far greater disruption may be in store from a source that no sanctuary can prevent: climate change.With Bering Sea winter sea ice shrinking to its lowest level in millennia and marine heatwaves coinciding with mysterious die-offs of puffins and other seabirds, rising temperatures are playing havoc.Still, Pletnikoff believes that combining indigenous knowledge with modern science could be the best hope of protecting St. George's furred, feathered and flippered inhabitants from the challenges ahead. "Yeah, this could be a reconciliation, this could be a point where we recognise that we need to help you, help you preserve that environment, help you preserve the animals on which you depend, which you depend on for life to eat, to sustain yourselves; very much like they [the animals] need our help now to get out there and to have the prey species available to them so they can sustain themselves. We're going to be their spokesman. I want to be their spokesman."

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Texans reportedly waited 17 hours and until the middle of the night to testify on GOP voting restrictions bill

    The Texas Tribune reported that some arrived as early as 6 a.m. Saturday to testify, but testimony didn't begin until 1:41 a.m. Sunday morning.

  • John Dean, a key figure in the Watergate scandal, said he'd 'pay to handle' Trump's deposition which he thinks could 'sell tickets'

    "He's always said 'I'm willing to give a deposition,' just like he's always said 'I'm going to turn over my tax returns,'" Dean said.

  • It's time for Lisa Murkowski to join the Democrats

    Sarah Palin couldn't take the Alaska senator out. Donald Trump just might.

  • Suspects in the Haitian president's assassination claim they broke into his house to arrest - not kill - him, reports say

    The motive of Jovenel Moïse's killing remains unclear. Haitian authorities have accused 28 men, most of whom Colombian, of being part of the hit.

  • The American suspected of masterminding the Haitian assassination planned to steal the presidency and hire the hitmen as official bodyguards, police say

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida, recently flew to Haiti on a private jet with "political objectives," police said.

  • Kelsey Grammer says Frasier will be "rich beyond his dreams" in the reboot

    Kelsey Grammer’s been having a busy year. Even if you leave off the pilot for that show where he and Alec Baldwin were going to be roommates—a concept so deafeningly loud that it’s still echoing around in our heads months after ABC backed away from the series like a startled animal—the veteran actor has numerous projects (The God Committee, The Space Between, the new Trollhunters movie) either on the way or currently out. But there’s only one that the true Gram-heads are dying to get the details

  • Haitian gang leader calls on followers to use 'legitimate violence' to protest president's assassination

    Haitian gang leader calls on followers to use 'legitimate violence' to protest president's assassination

  • Haitian doctor with Florida connections arrested as a leader in Moïse assassination plot

    A Haitian doctor who has been a fixture in Florida for more than two decades has been arrested in Haiti under suspicion that he was one of the leaders behind the middle-of-the-night assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last week, Haiti’s police chief said Sunday.