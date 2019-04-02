Tucker Carlson says Chris Hayes is 'what every man would be' if feminists took power

Fox News host Tucker Carlson stirred up more controversy Monday, calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "moron" who "has never even raised children" and saying MSNBC's Chris Hayes "is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power."

Carlson made the remarks during the opening monologue for his show while discussing what he considers left-wing alarmism about the threat of climate change. He pointed to remarks made Friday by Hayes and Ocasio-Cortez at an MSNBC town hall event focused on the New York Democrat's ambitious Green New Deal.

"This apparently seemed like a wise idea to executives over at MSNBC. The very same news outlet that spent two years lying to you about Russia brings you a 29-year-old former bartender to teach you about science," he said.

Carlson tore into Hayes – whose show "All In With Chris Hayes" competes with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at 8 p.m. on weekdays – whom he said looked like comedian Ellen Degeneres.

"Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming, and the patriarchal systems that cause it," Carlson said.

Carlson then went after Ocasio-Cortez for saying America should not just have a "wealthy society" but also "a moral society."

"'Wait a second,' you may be wondering, 'How does a member of Congress who hasn't yet turned 30, someone who's never even raised children, get the right to lecture me about morality?'" he said.

"So it's official: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist who ever preached a sermon on cable access. She is not impressive, she's awful."

But Carlson said she has a following because, "if we're being honest, not everything she says is wrong." While he dismisses her "idiotic climate theology," Carlson said she is "one of the very few people who will say the obvious about growing corporate tyranny in this country."

"That doesn't mean she's right about anything else," he added.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Carlson's comment in a tweet Tuesday, saying when an audience member at the MSNBC town hall called former Republican Rep. Bob Inglis a "moron," she "shut it down immediately" because policies can be improved with "productive discourse."

"You know we’re winning when the GOP resort to vapid, personal insults," she said with a link to an article about Carlson's remarks.

When someone called a fmr Republican Congressman a “moron” at our televised town hall, I shut it down immediately - bc I believe our policies can win on merit, & can be improved w/ productive discourse.



You know we’re winning when the GOP resort to vapid, personal insults ⬇️ https://t.co/2go7rRAzZI

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 2, 2019

Carlson has long relished his role as a right-wing iconoclast who mocks liberals' and is no stranger to stirring up outrage. But last month, the calls for his sponsors to drop him reached new heights after offensive comments he made about women and child rape in old radio interviews resurfaced.

Carlson refused to apologize for the remarks, vowing to "never bow to the mob."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tucker Carlson says Chris Hayes is 'what every man would be' if feminists took power