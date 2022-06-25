Tucker Carlson says corporations are helping their employees get an out-of-state abortion because those 'without families are much cheaper for the company'

Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
Tucker Carlson
Fox News host Tucker Carlson.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Tucker Carlson on Friday said corporations that help their employees secure abortions are "against families."

  • Several US companies offered to pay travel costs for employees seeking an abortion out of state.

  • "Well, of course, employees without families are much cheaper for the company," Carlson said.

Tucker Carlson on Friday said companies that help their employees get abortions are "against families."

The Fox News host on an episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" played a clip of President Joe Biden denouncing the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that made abortion a constitutional right nationwide.

"Notice that it's abortion that is the red line for them," Carlson said. "Abortion? Of all the issues, why is that so important to them?"

"It's obvious why it's so important to America's corporations, almost all of whom immediately weighed in to say, 'We'll fly you to get an abortion at the state of your choice,'" Carlson continued. "Well, of course, employees without families are much cheaper for the company."

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision Friday, various companies such as Disney, Netflix, and Meta have vowed to provide their employees with financial assistance to help them travel out of state to receive an abortion.

"It's much cheaper to pay for an abortion than it is to pay for maternity leave, or an extra name on the insurance policy," Carlson said. "So, it's all about the money for corporate America. It always is. Families are bad for big corporations. Therefore, they're against families."

Since May, abortion-rights advocates have feared that the Supreme Court would strike down Roe v. Wade. The fears began when Politico published a leaked draft opinion in which Associate Justice Samuel Alito called the decision "egregiously wrong from the start."

Abortion, however, remained legal in the United States until the court handed down the final verdict. But the draft itself was enough to put reproductive rights activists and doctors who perform abortions on edge.

By overturning Roe, the Supreme Court has put the question of the legality of abortion in the hands of individual state legislatures and has essentially made it illegal in at least 22 states to obtain an abortion. There are expected to be added restrictions in several others.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Companies offering abortion travel benefits to U.S. workers

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide. Following is a partial list of companies who have offered their U.S. employees reproductive healthcare benefits including abortion coverage or travel benefits for out-of-state abortions.

  • Arizona Senate evacuated for 'security threat'; AZ women may go to Calif. for abortions; AZ K-12 schools will get more money, with a catch

    Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Born into the Beach Boys: Al Jardine and his son Matthew on 30 years of good vibrations

    At 11, Al Jardine's son Matthew made his first appearance on a Beach Boys song. At 55, his vocals are a standout on the Brian Wilson tour (with dad).

  • The Supreme Court Made Some New Gun Policy: More Guns, Everywhere, All the Time

    A decision striking down a 110-year-old New York State law will allow pretty much anyone to concealed carry a gun in public.

  • The problem isn’t the Greitens video. The problem is that it isn’t so extreme anymore

    We’ll see if voters respond to battering rams and assault rifles as a proxy for politics. | Opinion

  • Letters to the editor: Supreme Court precedent, Ammon Bundy, abortion, STEM workers, Jan. 6

    Letters to the editor on overturning Supreme Court precedent, Ammon Bundy for Idaho governor, abortion and women’s rights, foreign-born STEM workers and what we learned from the most recent Jan. 6 hearing.

  • Top Democrats blast 'extremist, right-wing' Supreme Court ruling: 'An invitation for more gun deaths and chaos in America's neighborhoods'

    The Supreme Court on Thursday expanded Second Amendment rights to carry a gun outside the home for self-defense purposes.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 New Stocks: Here's the Best of the Bunch

    Four times a year, investors are treated to the recent investment decisions of Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire's most recent quarterly filing came on May 16 and showed that it had purchased eight new stocks: Occidental Petroleum, HP (NYSE: HPQ), Citigroup, Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), Celanese, McKessen, Markel (NYSE: MKL), and Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY).

  • Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’￼

    President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a […] The post Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’￼ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Abortion rights protesters take to Los Angeles streets

    STORY: Protesters gathered outside the United States Courthouse in the downtown area to rally and demand the ruling be reversed immediately.“I came out today for my sisters, my family. I have a mom, a sister, any future daughters I may have will be affected by this decision ultimately. And it’s just very sad,” protester David Martinez told Reuters.He was joined by Sonia Desaidamle, a student from Los Angeles who said she had an abortion recently and addressed the crowd.“We don’t legally compel people to give blood or compel people to donate their kidneys or bone marrow or anything and that is less invasive and less painful than pregnancy so it’s insane this concept of trying to force women into pregnancy, it’s insane”, she said, adding: “It’s still hard here - even when you have the choice and freedom. So when you don’t have that choice and freedom, you don’t have the support you need, I can’t.. it really does break my heart. I can’t express how much it hurts me to think about that.”The decision had been widely expected after details emerged last month that the Supreme Court was planning on pulling back the legislation. Anger had been building ever since, but reached a pinnacle when the news was formally announced early on Friday.But among the dissent, there were some voices backing the Supreme Court's decision.Princ Israel came from Beverly Hills to tell protesters he believes the court made the right choice.“On the day of judgement, there’s not going to be any protests in there.. it’s murder. No matter how anybody tries to twist it, or say anything, murder is murder, so I stand for if murder is sin, abortion is murder,” he said.For demonstrator, Annie Day, one of those who organized the protest, this is just the beginning of the battle to get the decision reversed.“My first reaction was fury. My first reaction was fury at what it means now legally, that the status of women in America is breeder and incubator” she said, adding “I was furious and determined to get up and get into these streets and get people into these streets to fight.”

  • Mavs trade into draft, get G League's Hardy at 37 from Kings

    DALLAS (AP) Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison can finally say he has made a draft pick. The second-year GM and his club traded back into the NBA draft in a deal with Sacramento, acquiring G League player Jaden Hardy after the Kings drafted him 37th overall in the second round Thursday night. Dallas was on the verge of going without a pick for the second consecutive year before moving back in.

  • Michigan Senate approves $100 million incentive for Ford, clearing last legislative hurdle

    The funding will bolster Ford's promise to investment more than $1 billion in Michigan and create more than 3,000 jobs, a company representative said.

  • Disney Pledges to Cover Travel Costs for Employees Seeking an Abortion — Here Are the Companies It Joins

    Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade on June 24, Hollywood has issued updated healthcare protocols for employees.

  • Live updates: Biden again attacks Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade

    The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion. Here's a look at what the decision meant across the US Saturday.

  • Appeals court revives challenge to bump stock ban

    A legal challenge to the Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks — devices attached to semiautomatic firearms so that a shooter can fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull — was revived Thursday by a federal appeals court. The challenge was brought by a Texas gun owner and is backed by gun rights groups including the National Rifle Association. The Supreme Court has been asked to take up the issue but had not said whether it will do so as of Thursday.

  • Four major projects that could change Dallas' skyline

    Four massive mixed-use projects that would ultimately result in billions of dollars of new, skyline-changing development in Dallas took big leaps forward this week. All told, if the ambitious plans come to fruition, the city of Dallas will have about 2,000 new multifamily residential units, hundreds of new single-family homes, more than a million square feet of new office and retail space, multiple hotels, a 38-floor mixed-use tower, and an 80-floor skyscraper that could be the tallest one in to

  • Disney Could See More Trouble with Florida's DeSantis

    Now that the Supreme Court has opened the doors for states to individually repeal abortion laws, many businesses are feeling tremendous pressure to speak out and express their opposition. Women's rights activists have repeatedly said that the repeal of Roe v. Wade will majorly set back health and reproductive rights and, particularly in liberal states, the unpopularity of the decision is pushing many to see where the companies they give money to stand. As the Walt Disney Corporation discovered over the last six months, silence can be seen as a lack of support and lead to boycotts and protests -- when Florida passed what critics called the "Don't Say Gay" act to limit sexual education in schools, Disney's hesitancy to vocally condemn it led to weeks of employee walkouts and protests.

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of Georgia death row inmate hoping to die by firing squad

    The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 5-4 in favor of a Georgia death row inmate pursuing a legal effort to change his execution method from lethal injection to death by firing squad. The issue in the case was procedural in nature, but the underlying dispute concerned inmate Michael Nance’s claim that subjecting him to lethal…

  • Former acting deputy AG testifies Trump pressured DOJ to declare 2020 election corrupt

    Former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection that then-President Donald Trump pressured the Department of Justice to declare the 2020 presidential election corrupt, despite no evidence of fraud.

  • Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records during probe of 2020 election

    Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice testifies he routinely deleted records while investigating the presidential result in his battleground state.