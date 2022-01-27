Tucker Carlson says he 'could care less' if people say he's a 'pawn of Putin,' as he echoes Russian propaganda on Ukraine

The Fox News host Tucker Carlson on December 7, 2021. Fox News

Tucker Carlson told Axios he doesn't care if critics call him Putin's "pawn."

Carlson has echoed Kremlin talking points in covering the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Some Republican lawmakers are now parroting Carlson's rhetoric on the issue.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a new interview with Axios said he hopes Republicans vote out any lawmaker "who believes Ukraine's borders are more important than our borders."

As Russia has gathered tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border in recent months, Carlson has defended Moscow amid fears the Kremlin is planning an invasion. The Fox News host, for example, recently said the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border is just Putin trying "to keep his western borders secure." This rhetoric is near-identical to Kremlin propaganda.

But Carlson told Axios he isn't bothered by allegations that he's acting as a "pawn" for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I just want to go on the record and say I could care less if they call me a pawn of Putin," Carlson said in comments published by Axios on Thursday. "It's too stupid. I don't speak Russian. I've never been to Russia. I'm not that interested in Russia. All I care about is the fortunes of the United States because I have four children who live here."

Carlson ignores how Putin fomented the Ukraine crisis

Ukraine in recent years has emerged as a geopolitical dividing line between Russia and the West.

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and annexed Crimea, and in the years since has supported separatists in a war against Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbass region. Despite amassing a force of roughly 100,000 troops on the border of the former Soviet republic, the Kremlin claims it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

The US and its allies are concerned that Putin is vying to implant a pro-Kremlin government in Kyiv — threatening to destabilize the region in the process.

Russia, for its part, blames NATO for the contentious dynamic. Putin has accused the West of not respecting his "red lines." The Russian government has frequently railed against NATO's expanding influence in Eastern Europe, while complaining about the alliance's military drills in the region.

As the US moves to resolve the present hostilities diplomatically, the Kremlin has made demands for binding security guarantees from Western powers. Among other things, Moscow has insisted that Ukraine and Georgia — another former Soviet republic that Russia invaded back in 2008 — be barred from ever joining NATO. But the US and the alliance have made clear that NATO's open-door policy is not up for discussion, underscoring that countries should be free to choose their own alliances.

Meanwhile, Carlson has reiterated Russia's claims that NATO is to blame for the situation, ignoring the fact that Putin's history of aggression in the region is what pushed Ukraine closer to the West and the alliance in the first place.

"NATO exists primarily to torment Vladimir Putin," Carlson said in December, while baselessly accusing President Joe Biden of pursuing a "hot war" with Russia.

Despite Carlson's claims, Biden has been firm that no US troops would be sent into Ukraine to fight Russia if it invades. Ukraine is not a NATO member, and the US is not obligated to defend it. The US has sent weapons to Ukraine and warned Russia of severe economic consequences if it invades. Biden is mulling over sending troops to NATO member countries in Eastern Europe as a deterrent, but has been clear that he's not pursuing a conflict with Russia.

NATO, created in the wake of World War II to protect Europe against the Soviet Union amid the Cold War, is not without its critics. There are those in the American foreign policy community and beyond who question whether the alliance is an outdated relic of the Cold War, contending that Europe needs to update its security apparatus and priorities.

"Russia does have some legitimate security concerns, and European security arrangements could certainly do with fresh thinking and refurbishment after 30 years," Fiona Hill, who served as the top Russia advisor on the National Security Council under the Trump administration, wrote in a recent New York Times op-ed. "But a further Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine's dismemberment and neutralization cannot be an issue for US-Russian negotiation nor a line item in European security."

And after 20 years of the war on terror, there are many Americans who don't want to see the US drawn into yet another conflict. A recent YouGov poll, for example, found 33% of Americans say the US does not have a responsibility to protect Ukraine.

But Carlson's portrayal of the Ukraine crisis whitewashes Putin's record of threatening its next-door neighbor and the wider region with violence, as he attempts to reestablish Russian supremacy in Eastern Europe that was lost when the Soviet Union collapsed.

Carlson is influencing the GOP's position on Ukraine

Carlson's commentary on Ukraine has been aired on Russian state TV, and critics have accused him of enabling the Kremlin.

"@TuckerCarlson loves him some Putin," Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, said in a recent tweet.

As the most-watched host on cable news, Carlson has immense influence. His rhetoric on Ukraine has been parroted by far-right Republicans like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona.

"My office is now getting calls from folks who say they watch Tucker Carlson and are upset that we're not siding with Russia in its threats to invade Ukraine, and who want me to support Russia's 'reasonable' positions," Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey said in a tweet on Monday.

Carlson has continued to take Russia's side even as it refuses to pull troops away from Ukraine's border to help lower the temperature.

"Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?" Carlson said on Monday night. "They're both foreign countries that don't care anything about the United States. Kind of strange."

Though Ukraine has had its problems with corruption, it's a democratic country with close ties to the US and its top allies. Meanwhile, Putin is a strongman who has ruled over Russia for two decades. He's widely viewed as an enemy to democracy, and has directed interference in recent US elections. And the Russian leader's opponents often end up dead or in prison.

Ukraine would be outmatched in a war with Russia, which has one of the most powerful militaries in the world. Russia has effectively created a geopolitical hostage crisis by threatening Ukraine with invasion, as it pushes the West into negotiations while refusing to withdraw troops. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has likened the present crisis to Russia pointing a gun at Ukraine's head.

But none of these factors have prevented Carlson from continuing to take Putin's side.

Carlson's defense of Putin is part of a broader trend on the American right

Though he's an authoritarian who has taken anti-democratic steps to remain president for life while working against US interests at almost every turn, Putin has a certain appeal among the American right.

A recent poll found that 62% of Republicans view Putin as a stronger leader than Biden.

Putin, who has been condemned by human rights groups over Russia's anti-LGBTQ policies, has been applauded by evangelical leaders in the US, like Franklin Graham, for defending "traditional Christianity."

White nationalists in the US, who widely admire Carlson's show, have also praised Putin. In 2016, white supremacist leader Richard Spencer said that Russia is "the sole white power in the world."

Former President Donald Trump has often expressed admiration for Putin, controversially showering the Russian president with flattery on numerous occasions and defending him against criticism. Trump, like Carlson, has been accused by experts of emboldening Putin and opening the door for further aggression against Ukraine.

But not all Republicans have adopted a pro-Putin stance. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week said that Biden was moving in the "right direction" as the administration put 8,500 troops on heightened alert for a potential deployment to Eastern Europe. Indeed, many top GOP lawmakers in Congress are urging Biden to pursue a tougher approach against Russia, and the party generally stands in line with Democrats when it comes to showing strong support for Ukraine.

But it remains an open question as to whether Carlson's ongoing coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis could push more Republicans to abandon this position and echo the Kremlin's talking points.

