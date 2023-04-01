Tucker Carlson Says Grand Jury Leak Is a Bigger Crime Than Anything Trump Did
Carlson, who once said he hates Donald Trump \"passionately,\" is very angry about the indictment
Alan Dershowitz, who served on Trump's legal team during his first impeachment, suggested the ex-president should use his mugshot as a campaign poser.
Carlson’s guest Glenn Beck argued that the charges against Trump were intended to foment "violence" from Republicans. “They want you to strike out. Why? Because then they can close the cage”
Weibo users gleefully called Trump "Comrade Nation Builder," based on a joke that he's on a mission to help build China up by sabotaging the US.
In 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant was arrested for speeding on his horse-drawn carriage in Washington, DC.
Graham, a close ally of Trump, appeared to be making a joke playing off conservative complaints that DA Alvin Bragg doesn't prosecute other crimes.
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was roasted online for saying former President Trump can "prove innocence" at trial after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.
Earlier today, the legal world was rocked by a precedent-setting seismic shift that could raise the bar for future court cases, potentially reshaping the entirety of the world in which we live: Gwyneth Paltrow was officially ruled to have not skied into that old guy that one time. But also, for the first time ever, a former U.S. president (and reality TV host) has been indicted on criminal charges, with Donald Trump formally accused of falsifying business records to allegedly cover up hush-money
The Fresno Bee Editorial Board: This will be a major test of the Bakersfield Republican’s commitment to the judicial system.
STORY: The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, came as Trump seeks the Republican nomination to run again in 2024. He indicated in a statement on Thursday (March 30) that he intended to remain in the race.'Finally, it shows that democracy is finally at a place where it is supposed to be, and knowing that people cannot just riot, violence is never, ever the response we need. Great job, America!' said Elizabeth Blaise, a New York City resident.'I come from a family of foreigners, so I definitely think he deserves a lot of the things that he's going down for," said Polov Joseph, a New York resident.'Totally wrong. That's all I have to say. Why is it totally wrong? That's my opinion. Why do you feel that way? It's a political witch hunt,' said an Oregon resident in Washington, D.C.'What's the difference between Clinton and Paula Jones and Trump and Stormy Daniels? Ah good question. Good question. He didn't get indicted. I know. I feel like there is some hypocrisy on both sides playing. So I don't know. That's, that's all I got,' said Alayna Daly, an Atlanta resident in Washington, D.C.'To me it's [the indictment] generally good news, but I'm not convinced that anything's going to come of it. He's probably not going to get arrested because he has enough money not to do that. And, you know, again, I, as much as I hate 'The Donald,' I think that we have bigger pressing political issues than him,' said Grace, a South Dakota graduate in Washington, D.C.'Yeah, it’s politics. I think they’re just dying to find a way to keep him from being eligible for running for reelection. I think they’re looking, if they can’t do that, then they’ll try to make him seem or try to make him appear as unpopular as possible. It seems like they’ve been after him since he won his first election,' said Mark Funk, a biomedical technician in Houston, Texas.'I feel relief. I don’t know how it’s going to end. Um, I’m not sure it’s going to end the way we want it to end, but they got Al Capone on tax evasion, so whatever it takes. I think it’s a dark part of our nation’s history and I do believe that illegal and criminal acts should be prosecuted regardless of whether or not you’re a sitting or former president,' said Lindsey Honari, a human resources consultant in Houston, Texas.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson said the indictment of former president Trump by a New York grand jury on Thursday was a bigger assault on the American system of government than the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by the former president’s supporters. “If you believe in our system and you want it…
Frank Cerabino's column imagining how Trump will capitalize on his New York indictment to Mar-a-Lago Club members
