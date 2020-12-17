Tucker Carlson says Jill Biden might be 'borderline illiterate' in rant about her doctorate

Jake Lahut
tucker carlson rant jill biden
Fox News host Tucker Carlson Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Tucker Carlson's latest stunt on his Fox News show involved belittling incoming First Lady Jill Biden over her use of "doctor" for her PhD in education.

  • The Fox News host dedicated an entire segment to her dissertation written in the mid-2000s, calling her "borderline illiterate."

  • "Dr. Jill needs reading glasses, either that, or she's borderline illiterate. There are typos everywhere, including in the first graph of the introduction. Dr. Jill can't write, she can't really think clearly, either."

  • Carlson, who went to Trinity College in Connecticut, took a swipe at the pedigree of Biden's Ed.D as merely "an education degree from some school in Delaware."

Fox News host Tucker Carlson once again dedicated part of his show on Wednesday night to a conversation sparked by a widely condemned Wall Street Journal op-ed about whether First Lady Jill Biden should use the title "doctor" for her Ed.D in education. This was the third night in a row on that Carlson covered the topic

Much of the backlash to the WSJ op-ed came down to its condescending and infantilizing tone, with the piece's author, Joseph Epstein, referring to the future first lady as "kiddo" in the rambling article.

Carlson doubled down on the tone and line of attack during his show Wednesday night.

He began the segment with a bizarre hypothetical scene, imagining a viewer at home requiring medical treatment only to be left to die because Jill Biden ended up being in the emergency room. 

"For the first time in your life, you have no fear of death," Carlson said. "In fact, you welcome its sweet release. You don't just walk toward the light -- you run."

Carlson, who went to the pricey Trinity College in Connecticut, also lamented Jill Biden for attending a state school.

"Dr. Jill has an education degree from some school in Delaware," he said, "and you're supposed to find that highly impressive."

Despite his own network's lawyers arguing in court that no one should take what he says seriously, Carlson boasted that his program would take the degree debate "seriously, because that's our job."

This involved Carlson mocking the dissertation Biden wrote when she was getting her final degree in her 50s.

"Dr. Jill needs reading glasses, either that, or she's borderline illiterate," Carlson said. "There are typos everywhere, including in the first graph of the introduction. Dr. Jill can't write, she can't really think clearly, either."

As Carlson kept going through his rant, he made a point to hedge against any potential blowback over belittling Jill Biden more because she's a woman.

"In fact, we're going to go full feminist here and admit that Dr. Jill is a lot smarter than the man she married," Carlson said.

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

