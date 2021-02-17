Tucker Carlson says Joe and Jill Biden's 44-year marriage is just a 'slick PR campaign' that is 'as real as climate change'

Screen Shot 2021 02 17 at 9.29.03 AM
Tucker Carlson Fox News

  • In a bizarre Fox News segment, Tucker Carlson accused the nation's first couple of being a fraud.

  • Carlson on Tuesday claimed that the Bidens' 44-year marriage is a "slick PR campaign."

  • He also mocked media coverage of their public displays of affection.

  Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson went on an extended bit during his show Tuesday night baselessly claiming that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's marriage is merely a PR stunt.

"The Bidens' affection is totally real. It's in no way part of a slick PR campaign devised by cynical consultants determined to hide the president's senility by misdirection," Carlson said.

"No, not at all," he added with a chuckle. "Their love is as real as climate change."

Carlson began with more boilerplate media criticism, with the opinion host mocking outlets like Politico for covering the first couple's public displays of affection and reporting on the evolution of their marriage.

The Politico piece Carlson took issue with was titled "'It just symbolizes everything': Bidens bring presidential PDA back to the White House."

First couples have long been the subject of public intrigue, particularly early in a new administration as they make the White House their own.

Other segments on Fox News have also been critical of media coverage of Jill Biden compared to Melania Trump. Howard Kutz even published a blog post early Wednesday morning that said the Bidens' "dogs get good press - with the inevitable note that Donald Trump didn't have a dog, or even a cat."

Read the original article on Business Insider

